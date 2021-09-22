FASHION WEEK: The seventh annual Winston-Salem Fashion Week will close out its events Sept. 25 with 10 designers participating from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Goodwill’s “Diva, Dapper on a Dime” event and showcasing their talents at the Designer Showcase at SECCA at 750 Marguerite Drive in Winston-Salem. Winston-Salem Fashion Week is a multicultural community event that provides a forum for emerging and existing designers, new and existing boutiques, and artists. The 2021 event is presented by Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina, Wake Forest Innovation Quarter and the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art. Through the “Diva, Dapper on a Dime” program, designers receive a gift card from Goodwill, shop and complete a collection with items found from the store. The designers are Melissa Coleman, Pamela Bond, Antonia Whaples and Sheridan Watkins, Tiffany Flowers, Swynette Stone, Karla Goddard, Kelsey Brown and Nichole Asslin, and Jade Yearby. Tickets are $50 or $100 for VIP admission. For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.wsfashionweek.com.
2021 Winston-Salem Fashion Week to showcase talents of 10 designers
Related to this story
Most Popular
Despite virtual projects in the interim, Spirit Gum Theatre Company closed its last live, in-person play production, “Significant Other,” in J…
Kernersville Little Theatre returns home to its longtime performance venue when “Almost, Maine” opens Friday night at Kernersville Elementary …
A.R. Gurney’s “Sylvia,” a play about a man and wife whose marriage is affected by the arrival of a dog named Sylvia, first appeared Off-Broadw…
The University of North Carolina School of the Arts just announced its 2021-2022 performance season. Offerings include film, dance, drama and music created and performed by students, faculty, alumni and guest artists.
For more than a year, the footlights have been dark, the stage curtains pulled. The COVID-19 pandemic impacted every sector of life, but none …
The Forsyth County Public Library system will present the “Let the Record Show” exhibit, featuring old records and album covers, through Sept. 30 on the second floor gallery at the library at 660 W. Fifth St., in Winston-Salem.