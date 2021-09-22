2021 Winston-Salem Fashion Week to showcase talents of 10 designers

FASHION WEEK: The seventh annual Winston-Salem Fashion Week will close out its events Sept. 25 with 10 designers participating from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Goodwill’s “Diva, Dapper on a Dime” event and showcasing their talents at the Designer Showcase at SECCA at 750 Marguerite Drive in Winston-Salem. Winston-Salem Fashion Week is a multicultural community event that provides a forum for emerging and existing designers, new and existing boutiques, and artists. The 2021 event is presented by Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina, Wake Forest Innovation Quarter and the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art. Through the “Diva, Dapper on a Dime” program, designers receive a gift card from Goodwill, shop and complete a collection with items found from the store. The designers are Melissa Coleman, Pamela Bond, Antonia Whaples and Sheridan Watkins, Tiffany Flowers, Swynette Stone, Karla Goddard, Kelsey Brown and Nichole Asslin, and Jade Yearby. Tickets are $50 or $100 for VIP admission. For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.wsfashionweek.com.