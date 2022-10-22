2022 Forsyth County Entertainment Awards to benefit local nonprofit

The fifth annual Forsyth County Entertainment Awards, featuring a gala and silent auction, will be Nov. 6 at the Village Inn Event Center at 6205 Ramada Drive in Clemmons.

This event is a fundraiser to benefit the nonprofit organization One Love Strong Foundation started by Ellen Forbes to help families before, during and after the birth of premature babies.

Hosts are WXII’s DaVonte McKenith, Audrey Biesk and comedian Dion Fowler. Performers will include Joel Hurt, Big Ron Hunter, Sean Mettler and April Waller.

The red carpet and silent auction will start at 3 p.m., followed by the ceremony at 4 p.m. The dress code for the event is black tie.

The Forsyth County Entertainment Awards 2022 honorees are Bobby Roebuck of Shot to the Head Photography; Lana Schlotfeldt, Village Inn Event Center; DJ Sweet Breeze, a DJ; Bill McClain, Mr. Bill Productions; Keela Johnson, Forsyth Women Magazines; Bobby Locke, DJ and inventor; Frankie Gist, activist and motivational speaker; Anita Dean Arnette, radio DJ; Bobby Brower, Sound and Video; Kendall Doub, artist and graphic designer; Robert Huff, Bo-Ty Florist; Phase Band; Dana Bryson, owner of Brookstown Inn/Village Inn; Lida Calvert-Hayes, painter and decorator; Keith Byrd Sr., musician; and Joe Robinson, musician.

Visit onelovestrong.org/fcea for more information and to buy tickets.