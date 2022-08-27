‘25th Anniversary Hop’ presented by DADA to offer gallery exhibition openings, food, demonstrations, musical performances, ‘Head in the Hole’ photo stations and more

For 25 years, the DADA 1st Friday Gallery Hop, a 12-month event series presented by the Downtown Arts District Association, has been a part of the downtown Winston-Salem arts scene.

The Downtown Arts District Association, known as DADA, will celebrate this milestone with the “25th Anniversary Hop” from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 2 in the Downtown Arts District.

“It’s been exciting to be a part of one of the longest running events in Downtown Winston-Salem,” said Allison Hutchins, president of the Downtown Arts District Association. “We appreciate the support we’ve gotten over the years from our neighbors and from DADA supporting individuals, businesses and restaurants.”

Started in 1995, DADA is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization consisting of visual and performing artists, businesses, residents and other supporters. The organization’s headquarters is in the North Trade Street Arts Center at 604-A N. Trade St.

The hop

DADA has been presenting the DADA 1st Friday Gallery Hop since 1997. The event is sponsored in part by the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County, the City of Winston-Salem, Mast General Store, The Lewisville Area Arts Council, Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership and DADA 1st Friday Gallery Hop supporters.

The hop’s footprint is the 500 and 600 block of Trade Street and Sixth Street from Cherry to Liberty streets within the Downtown Arts District.

When DADA formed, the organization offered a few hops a year and did not block off the streets. Then in 1997, the event evolved into a 12-month series on the first Friday of the month, and the streets were closed to accommodate pedestrians.

DADA’s event coordinator Marilyn Ingram’s favorite hops over the years have been the ones in which people do characters and are dressed in costumes.

“We do the ‘Alice in Wonderland Hop’ every year,” Ingram said. “We used to do a ‘Pirate Hop’ every year. I’ve got a coat closet full of costumes ... We made Moravian costumes and wore them at the hop.”

September hop

The 25th Anniversary Hop on Sept. 2 will feature the exhibition “Anniversary” that will be on view in North Trade Street Arts Center, the featured gallery.

“Anniversary” is a juried collection of works by DADA artists. Winners will receive $100, $75 and $50 for first, second and third place, respectively. A “People’s Choice” award also will be chosen by those who attend the September hop. Original works of art and prints of some of the individual pieces in the gallery are for sale.

Other exhibition openings during the hop will be Artworks Gallery, Delurk Gallery, Visual Index Associated Artists Gallery at North Trade Street Arts, the Exhibiting Artists of the Lewisville Area Arts Council at North Trade Street Arts and Studio 7 Gallery at North Trade Street Arts.

Other events include a 7:15 p.m. performance by Piedmont Youth Chorus, which is comprised of three choirs; a 7:30 p.m. performance by UNCSA Fletcher Opera Fellows of a 30-minute piece recommended for children in kindergarten through fifth grade; and an 8:30 p.m. performance by AURA3, acoustic singer/songwriters who toured with Peter Tork of The Monkees, presenting selections from their catalog of CDs at North Trade Street Arts.

The B Balanced Counseling & Wellness table will offer information about art therapy services and the mental health benefits of art-making, as well as take-home art therapy activities and resources; and arts and crafts work by DADA artists.

In addition, “Art in the Intersection” will return, showcasing visual and performing artists working live in the intersection of Sixth and Trade streets.

DADA’s growing and popular collection of “Head in the Hole” photo stations, standees, as well as chalk and bubbles will be set up for family fun.

Although there have been bands featured at some hops, Ingram said the September hop is a gallery hop, not a concert.

“As we’ve learned, there is a fine line between too much and what is not enough,” Ingram said. “If we put too much, nobody goes in the galleries and that defeats the purpose. If there’s not enough, it’s not as much fun.”

Challenges

Ingram said that maintaining and increasing the DADA membership support is critical to future hops.

“We need membership support and sponsors,” she said.

She said the organization had 33 members in August 2015 and just under 100 members by 2017.

“We stayed at a really decent number until the pandemic hit,” she said, adding that they lost some businesses.

DADA found that some people closed their doors in the Downtown Arts District during the pandemic while others remained in the area.

Ingram said quite a few artists and nonprofit organizations rent space in North Trade Street Arts, and they learned how to do virtual galleries and more things on social media.

“People knew we still had a show regardless of whether we had a blocked hop or not,” Ingram said.

During the early part of the pandemic, city street block permits were removed for events after the March hop in 2020, Ingram said.

“We had “Gallery Hop Lite” in June 2020 — unblocked,” she said. “We returned to work at the gallery the third week of May 2020.”

She said street block permits were reinstated in June 2021, and DADA held a hop with the streets blocked in June 2021.

Ingram invites people, businesses and individuals to become supporters of the DADA 1st Friday Gallery Hop to help keep the streets blocked during the hops.

“If the streets aren’t blocked, you get much less attendance,” she said.

Although the hop is free to hop-goers, Ingram said supporters put a lot of work into raising money to put on the event 12 months a year.

“It does cost to put the hop on,” she said.

Ingram said the biggest complaint she has heard from people who attend the hop is the lack of free parking in recent years.

She said people tell her that a lot of the parking lots in the Downtown Arts District are now credit card parking or are no longer there.

“Every time we lose another free parking lot, it hurts,” she said.

Ingram has been suggesting that people park in the Sixth and Cherry streets deck for $2 a day.

“That would solve most of the problem, if we could just get people to go in there,” she said.

For people who don’t want to pay the $2, she said, they might consider having someone drop them off downtown or carpool.

When the hops first started, there wasn’t a lot happening as far as activities in the Downtown Arts District. Now, there are a lot of other events, especially during the summer months.

“When you’re the only kid on the block, you get all the attention,” Ingram said. “Now, there’s so much competition for an audience.”

She understands that’s part of growth and said the increased events in the area mean that downtown revitalization is working.

“The continued revitalization of downtown Winston-Salem is a beautiful thing to see, and the Arts District and the artists in the Arts District have been with that effort since day one,” Ingram said.

She stressed that the hop continues to be a free event.

“It’s still a lot of fun, and we still do the chalk and the bubbles and things for kids,” Ingram said.

Still evolving

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said it’s hard to believe that it has been 25 years since the start of the DADA 1st Friday Gallery Hop.

“It’s continued to evolve and continued to strengthen over the years,” Joines said. “I think what’s been the secret of its longevity is that it has adapted, even during COVID times. I’m very pleased that it got started and even more pleased that it’s still going.”

Artworks Gallery and Joseph K. Oppermann — Architect P.A., both on Trade Street in the Downtown Arts District, are longtime members of DADA.

Joseph K. Oppermann has offered space in its building to artists since it opened in the area in 1995.

Joe Oppermann, who owns the architectural firm with his wife, Langdon Oppermann, said the building was in a fairly vacant part of town when they moved there years ago and artists were looking for space.

“Having the gallery hop helps bring people on a regular basis (here) and introduces them to a wonderful part of the community,” Joe Oppermann said of the Downtown Arts District. “That’s just one more dimension in this rich mosaic of a community that we have.”

Kimberly Varnadoe, an artist with Artworks Gallery, said she slowly dipped her toes into the arts scene when she moved to Winston-Salem in 1994 to teach at Salem College and got to know of Artworks Gallery because of the hop.

“It was really a networking advantage for artists to get to know each other and to support one another, as well as try to invite the community to come downtown and get to know the arts in Winston-Salem,” Varnadoe said of the hop. “It’s been wonderful. Everybody has become close, supportive friends through DADA, supporting each other and their businesses in town.”