25th Whimsical Women Art Show set for Nov. 20 in Bailey Park

The Whimsical Women Art Show has always been held outside even in cold weather.

“We layer,” Leslie Watts, a member of the nonprofit Whimsical Women that puts on the show, said.

The group’s 25th anniversary art show will be Nov. 20 at Bailey Park in Innovation Quarter in downtown Winston-Salem.

As far as rain dates, “We’ve only ever used two over all these years,” Watts said.

Whimsical Women is a group of women dedicated to fostering an accepting community for women to create and sell their artwork.

More than 100 artists will attend the 2021 art show.

The beginning and now

Sisters Luli Sanderford and Linda Pallidino held the first Whimsical Women Art Show in spring 1996 in Winston-Salem as a way to cope with the loss of their mother, Ellen Brown, who used to create and share her artwork.

“They saw how her sharing of her art brought so many joy and brought her peace. So the Whimsical Women art show became a way to honor their mother and the idea that through the creative process you also can heal the soul,” Whimsical Women states on its website.