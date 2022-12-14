31st Festival of Lights has bright lights, woodwork, fudge, hayrides, marshmallow roasting and more

For people looking to get into the holiday spirit, the 31st annual Festival of Lights is one of the brightest places to go in Forsyth County.

The drive-thru show operates from 6 to 11 p.m. nightly.

Back this year are Gift Village with crafts, wood workings, seasonal treats and other gifts for sale made by local crafters, as well as S’moresville with marshmallow roasting.

“We have 42 local N.C. vendors in the Gift Shop this year offering a unique variety for all who visit,” said Amy Fleet, marketing and events manager for Forsyth County Parks and Recreation. “Vendor items include woodwork, jewelry, wreaths, fudge, bakery items, candles, clothing, toys and seasonal home decor.”

The Gift Shop will be open each night of the show and will close at 11 p.m. with the exception of Dec. 31 when it will close at 10 p.m. S’moresville will close each evening at 10 p.m. and will be closed the entire evening of Dec. 25.

In addition, Tanglewood Stables will provide horse-drawn carriage rides and tractor-pulled hayrides through the light show. Advance reservations are required.

“Horse-drawn carriage rides are intimate and accommodate up to four adults and normally sell out prior to the show opening,” Fleet said. “Tractor-pulled hayrides are popular for large groups, families, schools and churches.

She said that Tanglewood Stables has three tractors for the hayrides and can accommodate multiple rides every hour.

As light show attendees go through The Festival of Lights, they will notice old and new displays.

The newest display is an elf walking a dog front and center as guests make the right turn on the one-way road that goes around Skilpot Lake.

And there is a new 25-foot inflatable Rudolph at the Gift Village and Smoresville.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will not return this year.

“Unfortunately, Santa and Mrs. Claus are busy at the North Pole and could not make the physical trip to Tanglewood Park for the 52-night show season,” Fleet said. “However, guests get to drive through Santa Land where multiple Santa displays can be seen.”

The Tanglewood Park website advises that people visit the park early, because Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday are popular light show nights with long lines and wait times expected.

Festive tradition

Brandon Hedrick of Advance has enjoyed going to the Festival of Lights since he was a child and now shares that tradition with his children.

"Over the last nine years, for me, has been seeing my children enjoy it,” Hedrick said.

He and his family recently took a hayride through the park.

Along for the ride were his girlfriend, Amanda Lowe of Advance, his children, Liam and Hadleigh Hedrick, and Lowe’s daughter, Katie Lowe. Hedrick also gifted his aunt and uncle, Sandy and David Melton of Mocksville, and their son, Cody, with the hayride.

This was Sandy Melton’s first hayride at the Festival of Lights.

She said it was rather cool that night and prefers to drive though the light show in a car on cold nights.

But she said she enjoyed the hayride.

“It was fun because it was an experience I’d never done,” Melton said.

She added that the hayride was a nice gift from her nephew.

“I recommend people do it,” Melton said.

Last year, Hedrick wasn’t able to attend the light show, so this year was particularly special for his children.

“It’s kind of like seeing it anew again,” Hedrick said of his children. “They’d forgotten a few things ... so it was stuff that surprised them. I just love seeing all the happiness and joy (on all the kids' faces).”

Lowe said the Festival of Lights has also been a staple of Christmas for her over the years.

“Anytime that I get down and need a Christmas pick-me-up, I tend to go to Tanglewood,” Lowe said. “I enjoy driving through it and seeing what’s new. It prompts you to get into the Christmas spirit.”

Armando Estrada of Kannapolis drove through the show in his 15-passenger van with his wife, Andra, and their seven children — from ages 2 to 7, including 5-year-old triplets.

Estrada has taken his family to different holiday light shows, but he said his children prefer the Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park, which they have visited for six years.

“What I like the most is seeing my little kids enjoy it so much,” Estrada said. “The little one, he was jumping all around the van, trying to get out and trying to grab the lights.”

Impacts

The Festival of Lights attracts an estimate of more than a quarter million visitors.

In 2021, more than 54,000 vehicles drove through the show.

“We anticipate similar numbers as last year,” Fleet said. “2020 provided some of the highest numbers (over 64,000 vehicles) the show has ever seen due to the pandemic and (because) Festival of Lights was a contained drive through experience for all families to enjoy.”

Chris Weavil, assistant director of Park Operations for Forsyth County Parks and Recreation, said the Festival of Lights benefits Forsyth County in various ways, including its economic impact to the community and revenue production for the county.

“But more than that, the Festival of Lights is a local/regional tradition for many and a holiday destination for others,” Weavil said. “An entire generation has grown up around the Festival of Lights.

He said that people who attended the light show as children with their families now bring their own children.

“I've seen families that make their planned annual trip to the Festival of Lights an event to remember with pajamas for the kids, holiday snacks for the vehicle occupants, all with coats and blankets, car windows down, holiday music playing, a brief stop at the marshmallow cooker and very merry customers when they exit. Over 31 seasons, the Festival of Lights has become an iconic part of the holiday traditions for many in Forsyth County and the Triad region.”

Setup, operation and breakdown

There are about a million LED lights in the show.

“We have a dedicated maintenance staff of about 20 that perform the setup, operation and breakdown,” Weavil said. “There are approximately 20-plus additional professionals that operate the ticketing, gift shop and administrative functions.”

Work on the show takes about 6,000 personnel hours, of which 4,000 hours are used to install the lights and 2,000 hours are needed to break them down.

“We begin setup in August and have the show fully installed by Nov. 1,” Weavil said. “We then test and train in preparation for our annual operating season, mid-November to Jan. 1.”

In January, workers begin the breakdown process, which typically is complete by the first week in February.