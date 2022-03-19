40-Plus offers a sequel to a classic Ibsen play

In 2017, playwright Lucas Hnath’s “A Doll’s House, Part 2” opened at South Coast Repertory Theatre in California before transferring to a well-received run on Broadway.

Winston-Salem’s 40-Plus Stage Company brings Hnath’s look at the family of Nora and Torvald Helmer, their daughter Emmy and nanny Anne Marie to the Rhodes Arts Center’s Mountcastle Theatre for two weekends starting Friday.

Hnath’s script takes a fresh look at Henrik Ibsen’s 1879 “A Doll’s House,” reopening the story 15 years later. It opens with Nora unexpectedly returning home — but the home’s residents don’t know why.

Christine Gorelick is directing the cast of Shelley Segal (as Nora), Ray Collins (Torvald), Deborah Koerner (Anne Marie) and Annabelle Baker (Emmy).

“You’d think that a play with just four characters would be easy to direct, but I’m here to tell you that’s not necessarily true,” Gorelick said. “Nora is onstage for the entire 90 minutes, and she’s got a lot of maneuvering — both physically and emotionally — to do. The other three characters, her husband, the housekeeper and her daughter, come in and out of the house and, in turns, assume their roles in the ‘doll’s house’ they’ve created.”

She refers to her actors as talented and accomplished. “The characters are complex, the dialogue is realistic and conversational, even funny. And the subject matter is universal.”

Gorelick had seen Hnath’s “Part 2” in New York with her family and had read Ibsen’s original play before she was asked to direct.

“I’d read Ibsen’s play years ago and remembered that Nora left, but no other details,” she said. In New York, “we happened into a matinee of Part 2 on a very hot August Sunday. We didn’t know anything about the show, but it sounded intriguing. Our two 20-something sons, my husband and I sat in the front row.

“From the moment Nora walked through the door, we were riveted, even the boys! Then I read that 40-Plus Stage Company was producing the play,” Gorelick added. “Mark Pirolo, the artistic director and a long-time friend, asked me if I might be interested in directing, and the rest is history.”

In the original 1879 play, the wife, Nora, leaves her family behind at the end to escape a marriage she finds stifling. But audience members don’t necessarily need to know that script to enjoy “Part 2.”

“The play stands on its own, which is part of its genius,” Gorelick said. “Hnath takes Ibsen’s iconic 19th-century characters and makes them ring true to us today. There are allusions to the ‘original’ story, which provide a few inside jokes, but not knowing them doesn’t detract from an understanding of his play.”

For Shelley Segal, who plays Nora, although she had read Ibsen’s story many years ago, the Hnath sequel was a new experience.

In discovering the character, Segal said, “My approach has been different with this play. In addition to analyzing Nora’s back story and her feminist views, doing speed reads of the text was helpful. There’s a rhythm to her speech that leads to her personality.

“I’ve also highlighted changes in tone and beat because they work as a guide. What really helps, though,” she said, “is that I completely relate to Nora and her feelings about a modern woman’s place in society.”

As Torvald, the husband who stayed home, Ray Collins was familiar with the Ibsen play but is also discovering the Hnath follow-up for the first time.

“I went back and read the original, researched other productions and studied the social period of 1879 as part of my preparation,” Collins said.

For Collins, “It’s funny to hear Torvald argue his views on marriage and how women should behave. Nora seeks a true marriage. For Torvald, this is completely alien, and he spends a lot of time defending his views and society’s expected requirements of marriage. It’s as if Nora has time traveled and brought back modern ideas of marriage.”

“I’ve told my friends and family that I won’t allow them to miss a play with so much brutality and humor,” Segal said. “It’s everything you’ve always wanted to know about marriage but were afraid to ask. Nora is ahead of her time. Her ideas are smart, engaging and will probably inspire some ‘spirited discourse’ on the way home.”

“‘Part 2’ asks thoughtful questions about marriage, and how difficult it was for women living in the 19th century to have equal rights,” Collins said.

As the director, Gorelick said “the play is about our need to be loved and appreciated. It is an examination of how people live their lives and the consequences of the choices they make.

“But in terms of the action of the play, I only need to tell potential ticket buyers one thing: Nora walks back through the door, and all hell breaks loose!”