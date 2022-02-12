40-Plus Stage to premiere Nathan Ross Freeman’s ‘The Other Way Around’

When Nathan Ross Freeman’s “The Other Way Around” premieres in the Mountcastle Black Box Theatre on Friday night, it will mark the second debut of a local playwright’s script in 40-Plus Stage Company’s ’21-’22 season.
“40-Plus Stage is a fairly young community theater here. We’re proud to produce our first play written by a Black playwright,” said Corlis Sellers, 40-Plus Stage’s board chairwoman.
Sellers also plays the role of Simone, along with Garry Wadell as Edmund, Lové Lemon as Vicky and Jordan Googe as Joe.
For Freeman, having a new play open isn’t new. A partial resume shows four productions at Philadelphia’s Bushfire Theatre Company dating back to the mid-1970s to early 1980s. Two of those shows had runs in New York City; “The Contract” also made its way to Winston-Salem. “Hannah Elias” and “Little Girl Blue” also came to life here.
Freeman’s presence in the artistic community goes well beyond his writing. He has directed plays and films. “The Other Way Around” first took shape as a screenplay and film pitch, before he re-styled it for the stage.
He is also the co-founder/owner of Authoring Action, a well-established youth program that allows participants to build skills and confidence through creative writing, speech, film and design.
With “The Other Way Around,” Freeman walks the tightrope of both writing and directing a project.
“I have been on both sides,” he said. “The writer and the director have earned their separate psychologies. I have been more accused of slashing my scripts than I have of ego possession of a line.
“It’s a true balance of sight, insight and vision; understanding ‘the play is the thing’ and that 99% of directing is casting.”
But Freeman considers his production stage management tasks at N.C. Black Repertory Company as “the greatest mitigating factor for negotiating my writer versus director selves.”
Over 10 years as resident playwright and office manager, he has run the stage and called the shows for more than 40 high-level, professionally-staged plays and musicals.
“In any thespian circumstance,” Freeman said, “I am the vanguard embodiment of theater in all its resplendence. The audience is the pedestal.”
Freeman’s play centers on Simone and Edmund in a marriage for nearly 30 years that they have kept fresh and fun, but “not without drama.” As a landmark anniversary approaches, these two characters face the ongoing questions of maintaining a relationship.
“’The Other Way Around’ is a poignant, funny, moving drama — an unabashedly honest story about two very memorable people and the lessons their love and their lives hold for us all,” according to 40-Plus’ promotional material.
Garry Wadell, who has appeared in a number of area productions, plays Edmund. “The most overwhelming reason for my excitement in participating in this project was the opportunity to work with Nathan Ross Freeman,” he said.
“The most enjoyable part is the highly talented and passionate cast I have the honor of working with on a daily basis,” Wadell said. “Any time you work with any project, the biggest challenge is to pull the characters off of the page and make the part relatable and believable. This character is an original character. I think when you are recreating an original character, you must use all of your creative resources to bring this person to life on the stage.”
Corlis Sellers, as Simone, is making a relatively new return to the stage. A role in Stained Glass Playhouse’s “Witness for the Prosecution” in 2019 was her first time onstage in 30 years. She is equally pleased to be working with Freeman.
“It is such an honor and privilege to be chosen to perform in one of his plays,” she said. “The character of Simone has so much depth and so many layers. It is fascinating to explore her and evolve into her. I discover something different about her each day, and I love it.”
“As a playwright, Nathan’s writing is intriguing,” Sellers added. “It is both conversational and poetic, intensely probing and light-hearted at times. It causes the audience to confront difficult truths that many will face at some point in life. In his own inimitable way, Nathan has developed characters that are both haunting and endearing.”
“I think the audience will see a modern-day masterpiece live onstage. The audience will find the ebbs and flows of the characters’ emotional and comedic journey compelling,” Wadell said.
And after the show, Freeman said, “I would like the audience to walk away with a sense of my characters’ take on true love. I champion 40-Plus Stage for its investment in fresh and original works.”