40-Plus Stage to premiere Nathan Ross Freeman’s ‘The Other Way Around’

“’The Other Way Around’ is a poignant, funny, moving drama — an unabashedly honest story about two very memorable people and the lessons their love and their lives hold for us all,” according to 40-Plus’ promotional material.

Garry Wadell, who has appeared in a number of area productions, plays Edmund. “The most overwhelming reason for my excitement in participating in this project was the opportunity to work with Nathan Ross Freeman,” he said.

“The most enjoyable part is the highly talented and passionate cast I have the honor of working with on a daily basis,” Wadell said. “Any time you work with any project, the biggest challenge is to pull the characters off of the page and make the part relatable and believable. This character is an original character. I think when you are recreating an original character, you must use all of your creative resources to bring this person to life on the stage.”

Corlis Sellers, as Simone, is making a relatively new return to the stage. A role in Stained Glass Playhouse’s “Witness for the Prosecution” in 2019 was her first time onstage in 30 years. She is equally pleased to be working with Freeman.