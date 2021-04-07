ACOBE Fest goes virtual, expands this year

“There are all these incredible artist entrepreneurs in Greensboro who are presenting their own work and doing their own events,” Grossmann said. “They said one thing the folk festival could do is amplify that local work that is going on.”

Lee talked about ACOBE Fest. He invited the folk festival to join the effort by re-streaming select performances from its 2020 virtual concert series.

Grossmann said yes.

“We had really incredible North Carolina Black artists as part of our series that were also filmed at locations that really exemplify Black excellence in the history of our area,” she said.

Those locations included the International Civil Rights Center and Museum and the historic Magnolia House in Greensboro and the Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum in Sedalia.

“I am excited to learn about ACOBE Fest, see it and to be part of something that’s really special that highlights excellence from the Black community, which is important to our community,” Grossmann said. “For the folk festival to be invited to be part of that is humbling.”

