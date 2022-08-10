Actor Jenelle Lynn Randall portrayed 'multidimensional layers of Eartha Kitt' in sold-out performances at the recent National Black Theatre Festival

There’s something about Eartha Kitt that inspired actor Jenelle Lynn Randall to write, executive produce and star as the legendary performer in “I Wanna Be Evil: The Eartha Kitt Story” at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in 2019.

Randall said people often use terms such as “legendary” and “icon” to describe Eartha Kitt.

“She was even bigger than that,” Randall said. “She was ahead of her time, and she was misunderstood. I don’t call myself a legendary icon, but I do feel misunderstood.”

“And there’s something visceral. There’s something in my gut — even past the gut — the soul — past the soul,” she said. There’s something in my body that really resonates with her and her story.”

Perhaps it’s Kitt’s underdog story, going from “rags to riches,” Randall added.

“But there’s something about her strength,” she said. “I can’t even explain how much I see myself in her.”

She started out doing Kitt’s voice — one-liners — to make people laugh.

“It never dawned on me to do a show until I was told I should do a show by multiple people,” Randall said.

During the National Black Theatre Festival in Winston-Salem on Aug. 1-6, Randall introduced new audiences to her powerful portrayal of Eartha Kitt.

Millicent Lee of Greensboro said Randall’s portrayal of the legendary performer showed “the multidimensional layers of Eartha Kitt.”

“I wasn’t sure what to expect when I got there, but she (Randall) was so much like what I think Eartha Kitt would have been like, so much so that I forgot she was actually acting,” Lee said. “Her story was so compelling.”

Lee added, “I was entertained, and I was pleasantly informed. There was so much more to Eartha Kitt than I imagined. It was fun. I think everybody in there enjoyed it.”

All four shows of “I Wanna Be Evil: The Eartha Kitt Story” sold out before the production’s last performance at the festival.

“God told me to apply here,” Randall said of the NBTF in an interview during the festival. “I wasn’t even sure if they were going to have it. Because of COVID, I wasn’t even sure if the years were going to match up or what year they were going to start up again. But I applied. I got in. This is my first time here. It’s been an absolutely wonderful experience. Black audiences are unmatched. You are the fourth character in my show.”

Randall is an actor, dancer, writer and cinematographer. She is also the founder and executive producer of The August Wilson Reading Series, now the Always Working Reading Series.

Her bio states that she was born and raised an Air Force brat in Willingboro, N.J. She received a bachelor’s degree in Musical Theatre from George Mason University. She has lived several places, including New York, Japan and Los Angeles, her current home.

Her most notable regional theater credits include playing Hattie in “Kiss Me Kate” at Pasadena Playhouse in California, Minnie in “Parade” and Lorrell in “Dreamgirls” at the Muny (Municipal Theatre Association of St. Louis), as well as playing Etta James in “A Night With Janis Joplin” also at Pasadena Playhouse and Miss Gardner in “Carrie the Musical” at LaMirada/Los Angeles Theatre. She has worked at Mark Taper Forum in “The Christians” and “Disgraced.”

Randall created a one-woman show called “You’re Gonna Hear From Me: A Tribute to Nancy Wilson,” which has been performed on U.S. stages, cruise ships and worldwide.

Q: Who or what got you interested in acting, singing and/or dancing?

Answer: I always wanted to follow after Whitney Houston (just like the rest of the world) but my father, Col. Ernest Randall, introduced me to jazz and more specifically, Nancy Wilson. In 2010, I created a one-woman show/tribute to her. They used to call me “Whitney 2” in high school because I would sing the national anthem at all the basketball and football games. I chased singing so hard, I didn’t even start calling myself an actor until a few years ago.

Q: Tell us about your first job.

Answer: My first professional job was in a children’s theater acting troupe in Bethesda, Md. It was grueling. We would pack the van early hours to be there before school started, set up the set, perform, break down the set then drive home and do it all the next day.

Q: Describe yourself in four to six words.

Answer: Determined, loyal, quick-witted, Scorpio, sensitive, God-fearing.

Q: What was your most difficult role, and how did you prepare for it?

Answer: I have understudied two times at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles. Both times were plays, and I was scared to death. I never went on. The other was my first time on Broadway in “All Shook Up” (2005 Elvis Jukebox musical). Again, I was a swing and an understudy, which meant I only went on if someone was sick or took vacation.

I had to cover all the Black singers in the show, then all the Black dancers in the show. I’m not a trained dancer. I’m what you call a “mover-weller” ... although I did dance on “Soul Train” during the Shemar Moore years ... but I digress.

Then I had to cover all the females in the show regardless of color or whether they were a dancer or singer. Needless to say, I was stressed and scared.

Q: What is your favorite memory of a time onstage or a set?

Answer: I remember every show I’ve ever done. I’ve been opposite Jennifer Holliday in “Dreamgirls” at the Muny in St. Louis, opposite Merle Dandridge (“Greenleaf”) and Wayne Brady in “Kiss Me Kate” at the Pasadena Playhouse. I did Regina Taylor’s “Crowns” at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival. Broadway was the most eye-opening, though. I was green and didn’t know all the politics involved. But I remember every show I’ve ever done.

Q: Tell us about your hidden talent(s).

Answer: I’m getting into being a DP (director of photography)/cinematographer, and I’m directing my first documentary that explores the lives of adult Black women who continue to cope with the grief of their deceased fathers while simultaneously cultivating their current relationships with their living mothers. I also love sports. I’m a tomboy.

Q: What is your favorite dessert, and when do you like to eat it?

Answer: OMG. Apple pie — Mrs. Smith’s apple pie. Then crème brulée. I also love caramel peanut apples from Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory. Only that company because it tastes the same every time. No matter what city I’m in or what airport, if I see a shop, I’m getting one and taking it home.