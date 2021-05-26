Alyson Williams and SoArtistic to perform at Rhythm Lounge & Grill

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND CONCERT: Rhythm Lounge & Grill will present Alyson Williams and SoArtistic in “Crimson & Crème” 8 p.m. May 28 at 2101 Peter’s Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. Williams is an international R&B and jazz recording artist. She had a string of hit singles in the late 1980s and early 1990s, including “Sleep Talk,” “My Love Is So Raw” and “I Need Your Lovin’.” The daughter of bandleader-trumpeter Bobby Booker, Williams began her career singing background vocals for Curtis Hairston, Melba Moore, Bobby Brown and Barbara Mitchell. SoArtistic, a multi-genre recording group, includes Mike Davis, ChinahBlac, Melonie Daniels and Kelley Andre. They have opened for Mariah Carey, Erykah Badu, Mark Anthony, Don Henley and Jill Scott. Tickets are $20 at www.therhythmgrill.com.