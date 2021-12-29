Ambivalence and historical reckoning: Reflecting on art in an uneasy year

This year began on an ambivalent note, in visual art as in our increasingly fragile-seeming society.

Contemporary art aficionados who’d survived 10 months of a horrendous pandemic and four years of chaotic national politics were ready for a change, like just about everyone else. Art venues had been shuttered for half of 2020, and a vaccine for the rapidly spreading COVID-19 virus had yet to be fully vetted and distributed. But by the beginning of the year, things were back up and running on a limited basis, allowing us to visit museums and other cultural institutions again.

Soon after art galleries and museums reopened, a number of them became forums for works about racial identity and social protest — art that addressed the upsurge in racially charged conflicts across many sectors of U.S. society in the post-Obama years.

Credit the trend to a convergence of factors, including a critical mass of contemporary artists responding to these issues in their work, and an unofficial consensus among curators and arts administrators that much of this art merited showcasing.