“American Idol” 2021 contestants from Northwest North Carolina advance to “Hollywood Week”

“I basically, for the past few years, have been playing bluegrass, and before that, I was in a funk band ... So a little bit of everything,” he said.

At one point, he said he thought about the soul, pop or folk categories.

But, in the end, he went with country.

“I feel like maybe I’m country, and whatever I do is going to end up being country even if I don’t intend it to be,” Via said laughing.

He added that going to Hollywood was a wild experience.

“We all met up there and had great accommodations at the Hollywood Hotel,” Via said.

He got the chance to meet some of his buddies from his audition in Ojai.

“It seems like there were a lot of people that went to Hollywood that were at the audition city that I went to,” Via said.

He said he enjoyed staying at the Hollywood Hotel and seeing the Hollywood sign.

“All of the different history of being in that space, it really makes you feel special being out there,” Via said.

Always been country