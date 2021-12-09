Annual Christmas ornaments sale by the Carolina Scrollers of Winston-Salem to run through Dec. 31

HANDCRAFTED ORNAMENTS: The Carolina Scrollers of Winston-Salem will hold its annual Christmas ornaments sale at Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop at 532 Hanes Mall Blvd. in Pavilion Shopping Center in Winston-Salem during normal store hours until Dec. 31. Since 2013, members of the Carolina Scrollers club have handcrafted (wood scrolled) Christmas ornaments out of various wood species and sold them through the club’s Christmas Ornament Program. Club members donate all materials and many hours to make and prepare for the sale of the ornaments. The Carolina Scrollers said all sales are donated to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina. Visit carolinascrollers.com.