HANDCRAFTED ORNAMENTS: The Carolina Scrollers of Winston-Salem will hold its annual Christmas ornaments sale at Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop at 532 Hanes Mall Blvd. in Pavilion Shopping Center in Winston-Salem during normal store hours until Dec. 31. Since 2013, members of the Carolina Scrollers club have handcrafted (wood scrolled) Christmas ornaments out of various wood species and sold them through the club’s Christmas Ornament Program. Club members donate all materials and many hours to make and prepare for the sale of the ornaments. The Carolina Scrollers said all sales are donated to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina. Visit carolinascrollers.com.
Annual Christmas ornaments sale by the Carolina Scrollers of Winston-Salem to run through Dec. 31
Related to this story
Most Popular
Live theater productions will help spread the holiday spirit in Winston-Salem this month.
Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park opens Nov. 12. It's the Christmas event's 30th anniversary in Clemmons.
The 30th annual Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park at 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will open this Friday and run through Jan. 1.
Black on Black: SECCA opens exhibition about Black identity and the Black body at a tense, timely moment
As its title implies, SECCA’s new exhibition highlights the work of Black artists exploring aspects of Black identity at a pivotal moment in U.S. history.
International artist Kyle Holbrook creates mural focused on stopping gun violence in downtown Winston-Salem
Artist and muralist Kyle Holbrook is on a mission to create murals to stop gun violence in every state in the United States. “Peace Winston-Salem” is one of his latest works.
Dean Emeritus Gerald Freedman of the School of Drama at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts was posthumously inducted into the…
Holiday festivities have returned, a year after the COVID-19 pandemic put them on ice.
Tanglewood Park Festival of Lights offers new displays, hayrides, chances to shop and more
The Downtown Arts District Association (DADA) will host “Look Forward, Travel Back” from its First Friday Gallery Hop from Winston-Salem’s Dow…
More than 80 craft artists will showcase work produced by their own hands at the 2021 Piedmont Craftsmen’s Fair