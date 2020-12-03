Annual sale of Christmas ornaments by Carolina Scrollers club focuses on helping to feed people

Wooden owls, reindeer, churches, angels, snowflakes and Nativity scenes are among the hundreds of Christmas ornaments available for sale from the Carolina Scrollers club this holiday season to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina.
Sales started in late October and will run through Dec. 30.
“It’s a community service that we provide,” said Karen Bohland, chairwoman of the club’s Christmas Ornament Program.
Since 2013, members of the Carolina Scrollers club have hand crafted (wood scrolled) Christmas ornaments out of various wood species and sold them through the club’s Christmas Ornament Program. Many of the wood species are native to North Carolina.
“It’s important that the entire club is recognized for their endless effort and contributions of materials and their time and skills, because the program would be nothing without them,” said John D. Fiorani Sr., president of the Carolina Scrollers club.
This year, about 600 ornaments are offered for sale. One club member made more than 200.
All proceeds from the sales will be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, Fiorani said.
In the past, these ornaments were put on display each year at the Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop in Pavilions Shopping Center at 532 Hanes Mall Blvd. in Winston-Salem. Then in 2016, the club expanded its program and sold them at the annual Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop Extravaganza show in Hickory.
“Our experience was that 50 percent of our annual sales would occur during that two-day show,” Fiorani said.
Last year, the club sold just over $4,000 worth of ornaments at the Klingspor’s Woodworking Extravaganza. But because the in-person 2020 woodworking show was canceled because of COVID-19, the club started sales earlier this year, hoping to fill in the sales gap, he said.
All ornaments are prepackaged and in a cabinet in the club’s space inside the Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop in Pavilions Shopping Center. Customers interested in buying ornaments, present their payment by cash or check (made out to Second Harvest Book Bank) to the Klingspoort personnel at the checkout counter.
Typically, the club does weekly scroll saw demonstrations in the store and but has suspended those until further notice because of COVID-19.
Scrolling
Founded by Alon Utt, the previous club president, the Carolina Scrollers club is dedicated to the advancement of wood scrolling in techniques of fretwork and intarsia, an inlay technique.
“The fretwork is very intricate, decorative design,” Fiorani said, adding that 95 percent of the club’s ornaments are fretwork.
In terms of the intarsia technique, larger pieces of wood are individually placed to give a sense of depth.
“We use varied shapes and different species of wood,” he said. “They create a picture, and it will have different woods to represent what you are trying to achieve in terms of color.
Members of the club typically do not paint anything.
“In fretwork, we use natural woods,” Fiorani said. “If we want to change the artistic format, we may have different woods. We may have a foreground in a light wood like a maple and the background may be dark walnut to give you the contrast between the dark and light.”
A helping hand
The Christmas Ornament Program is the club’s largest program and fundraiser of the year.
“The reason for that is to get significant participation from so many of the members,” Fiorani said.
He said the club has always given the proceeds from its ornament sales to Second Harvest.
“We want to help people, and we think this is a very good way to do it,” he said. “It allows you to bring skills to the table. You not only donate time, but you’re donating material. All the wood that these folks use to make the ornaments, they donate. Anything associated with that finished ornament is donated by the individuals that participate.”
He said that COVID-19 has disrupted everyone’s life to one degree or another.
“It goes without saying that the need to help feed others had dramatically increased during this very difficult time,” Fiorani said.
Robert Urane is the librarian for the Carolina Scrollers club, which has numerous patterns, books and magazines to be used by members. He began scrolling in October 2104 and joined the club the following year.
“When I started, they said I’m a natural at it because I pretty much can just sit down and scroll,” Urane said.
He said the Christmas Ornament program is important to him because he likes to help other people.
Bohland said the club has a good number of clients in Winston-Salem who come each year to buy ornaments.
“There are a lot of beautiful patterns this year and new ones every year that we make,” she said. “A nice variety.”
She also said that 35 club members are extremely gracious and make the ornaments all year long.
Bohland, who joined the Carolina Scrollers club four years ago and has had her own woodworking business, is one of four women in the club.
She said scrolling takes time, patience and practice but is a rewarding activity.
“I was fortunate to grow up with a brother that was a carpenter, and my dad did a little carpentry, and my grandfather ran a saw mill at one time, so I think I have sawdust in my veins and in my blood,” Bohland said.
336-727-7366
@fdanielWSJ
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!