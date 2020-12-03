Annual sale of Christmas ornaments by Carolina Scrollers club focuses on helping to feed people

“We use varied shapes and different species of wood,” he said. “They create a picture, and it will have different woods to represent what you are trying to achieve in terms of color.

Members of the club typically do not paint anything.

“In fretwork, we use natural woods,” Fiorani said. “If we want to change the artistic format, we may have different woods. We may have a foreground in a light wood like a maple and the background may be dark walnut to give you the contrast between the dark and light.”

A helping hand

The Christmas Ornament Program is the club’s largest program and fundraiser of the year.

“The reason for that is to get significant participation from so many of the members,” Fiorani said.

He said the club has always given the proceeds from its ornament sales to Second Harvest.

“We want to help people, and we think this is a very good way to do it,” he said. “It allows you to bring skills to the table. You not only donate time, but you’re donating material. All the wood that these folks use to make the ornaments, they donate. Anything associated with that finished ornament is donated by the individuals that participate.”