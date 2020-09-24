Ardmore Art Walk to provide chance to support local artists and see Ardmore community in Winston-Salem

Williams, the owner of CopperTide Contemporary Enamel Jewelry, said she is excited to be part of the event.

“I think it’s going to be a wonderful time for people to get out and enjoy some of the rich creative energy in our city and in our neighborhood,” Williams said. “We have so many talented artists and musicians around. Many (of us), like myself, make the majority of our livings from craft shows, or the musicians from gigs. All of that has been canceled this year, which has been hugely frustrating.”

She said she typically does about 20 different craft shows a year but has participated in just two so far this year, all of which were before the initial pandemic shutdown in mid-March.

She said she and Clare wanted to create an event that would be safe while supporting community artists.

Clare said the art walk participants will be on Elizabeth and Rosewood Avenues, Irving Street, and Academy Street up to Hawthorne Road within the historic Ardmore neighborhood.