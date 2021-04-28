 Skip to main content
Ardmore Art Walk will feature works of more than 60 artists May 8
Ardmore Art Walk will feature works of more than 60 artists May 8

Shivani Ghoshal (from left), woodcuts and linocuts artist, Annie Grimes Williams, metalsmith and enamelist, and Emily Clare, mixed media artist of drawings and prints, pose for a portrait in the Ardmore neighborhood of Winston-Salem. Ghoshal, Grimes Williams and Clare are three of the artists participating in the Ardmore Art Walk.

 Andrew Dye, Journal

SPRING ART WALK: The third Ardmore Art Walk will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 8 in the historic Ardmore neighborhood. Guests can shop and view the works of more than 60 local artists, including handcrafted jewelry, painting, prints, photography, pottery and wearables. Live music will be provided by eight bands, and food vendors will be on hand. The event will be on Irving Street, Elizabeth Avenue, Rosewood Avenue, Academy Street and Hawthorne Road in Winston-Salem. A detailed printable event map is available on Ardmore Art Walk Facebook page at facebook.com/ardmoreartwalk. Visit Ardmore Art Walk on Facebook and Instagram. Guests must wear face masks and respect CDC social distance guidelines.

