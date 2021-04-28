Ardmore Art Walk will feature works of more than 60 artists May 8

SPRING ART WALK: The third Ardmore Art Walk will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 8 in the historic Ardmore neighborhood. Guests can shop and view the works of more than 60 local artists, including handcrafted jewelry, painting, prints, photography, pottery and wearables. Live music will be provided by eight bands, and food vendors will be on hand. The event will be on Irving Street, Elizabeth Avenue, Rosewood Avenue, Academy Street and Hawthorne Road in Winston-Salem. A detailed printable event map is available on Ardmore Art Walk Facebook page at facebook.com/ardmoreartwalk. Visit Ardmore Art Walk on Facebook and Instagram. Guests must wear face masks and respect CDC social distance guidelines.