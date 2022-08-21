Art councils to award artist grants to be used for new work, equipment, business, more

The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County’s Artist Support Grants applications will open Sept. 1.

Artist Support Grants intend to support a broad range of talented artists in visual arts, performing arts, literary arts, music composition, choreography and interdisciplinary arts.

Applicants should demonstrate a commitment to spending a significant portion of their time on their work as artists. Individual artists or unincorporated artist collectives who live in Guilford, Forsyth, Davie, Randolph or Davidson counties are eligible to apply. Awards are from $500 to $2,000.

The grants are to support professional and artistic development, including the creation of work, new equipment and materials, improvement of business operations, professional or artistic development workshops, travel support and expanding capacity to bring work to new audiences.

Filmmaker and 2022 Artist Support Grant recipient, Preetam Nyak, shares the impact of Artist Support Grants: “Arts Council’s Artist Support Grant gives me the opportunity to develop my voice as an individual artist ... and will be a tangible piece of work that will give any receiving audience a clear picture of my intention and purpose behind the lens,” said Nyak. “I am looking forward to sharpening my storytelling skills, combined with my existing experience to become a stronger filmmaker who received most of her training here in the Piedmont Triad region.”

Arts Council and ArtsGreensboro will administer the grant process and conduct a review panel to determine who receives grants. Other regional partners include Arts Davidson County, Davie County Arts Council and Randolph Arts Guild. All partners work together to provide marketing, artist outreach, applicant workshops and assist applicants through the grant process.

Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County and ArtsGreensboro will hold two virtual information sessions to assist artists with the grant process and answer any questions. The sessions will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 7 and noon-1 p.m. Sept. 8.

The application deadline is Sept. 30, 2022.

For more information, visit intothearts.org/artist-support.