ARTC Theatre to present “’Twas the Week Before Christmas” family entertainment that includes The Grinch and Santa Claus

FESTIVE HOLIDAY FUN: An evening of family holiday entertainment titled “‘Twas the Week Before Christmas” will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 18 at ARTC Theatre, 110 W. Seventh St. in the Downtown Arts District in Winston-Salem. The hosts are Clint Cedilllo Labrie, Marsha McNeely Hierl and Maryl Wilson. Performers are Rissa Ravenell, Carl Nubile, Ray Garcia and Michael Gibson, Kyle Brooks, Peggy Kahn Dull, GJ Thornton, Tabitha Stilwell Wilkins, Sidney Marion, Mykie Upchurch, Thao Nuygen, Jake Messina, Braxton Allen, Stephen Malaga, and, of course, the Grinch and Santa Claus. Tickets are $10 at artctheatre.com. Admission is free for children 10 and younger with a paying adult. Also, at 10 p.m. Dec. 30, the theater will present “Ringing in 2022 with ARTC Theatre where guests can watch the ball drop on the big screen with a midnight toast, party favors and other activities at ARTC Theatre on Seventh Street. For tickets, visit artctheatre.com.
