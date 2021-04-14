Artist Ali Waller uses plaster casts in her “/200” exhibit at SECCA to tell the stories of survivors of sexual assault

SURVIVORS’ STORIES: The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) will present “/200,” a new exhibition of work by Tennessee-based artist Ali Waller through June 13 in SECCA’s Community Gallery, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. The artist makes sculpture installations using plaster casts of feminine bodies to tell the stories of survivors of sexual assault. Admission is free, with a suggested $10 donation. Waller invites women of the local community to participate by adding plaster casts of their bodies to the sculpture installation. Plaster casting appointments are $20, and each cast can be purchased for an additional $80 after the close of the exhibition. To sign up, go to tinyurl.com/3jf6d5u6. Visit secca.org.