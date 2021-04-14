 Skip to main content
Artist Ali Waller uses plaster casts in her “/200” exhibit at SECCA to tell the stories of survivors of sexual assault
Artist Ali Waller makes sculpture installations using plaster casts of feminine bodies to tell the stories of survivors of sexual assault. “/200,’ a new exhibition of her work will be on view through June 13 at SECCA in Winston-Salem.

SURVIVORS’ STORIES: The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) will present “/200,” a new exhibition of work by Tennessee-based artist Ali Waller through June 13 in SECCA’s Community Gallery, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. The artist makes sculpture installations using plaster casts of feminine bodies to tell the stories of survivors of sexual assault. Admission is free, with a suggested $10 donation. Waller invites women of the local community to participate by adding plaster casts of their bodies to the sculpture installation. Plaster casting appointments are $20, and each cast can be purchased for an additional $80 after the close of the exhibition. To sign up, go to tinyurl.com/3jf6d5u6. Visit secca.org.

Fran Daniel

