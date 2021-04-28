Artist Collective “Out of the Blue” exhibit to be featured in Welborn Gallery in Yadkinville

SAYING YES: The Yadkin Arts Council will present the exhibit “YES!” by artist collective “Out of the Blue” April 29-June 25 in the Welborn Gallery at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville. A sneak peek of the show will be at 4:30 p.m. April 29 on Facebook Live. An in-person artist reception will be at 5 p.m. June 4 in the Welborn Gallery and outside on the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center plaza. "Out of the Blue" is an artist collective featuring work by Beth Andrews, Marion Cloaninger, Marsha Holmes and Susan Marlowe, all visual artists from the Appalachian mountains of North Carolina. From the literal to the whimsical, their work intersects the worlds of imagination and inspiration. Their art includes beautiful visions of Appalachian Mountains and culture, vivid contemporary mixed media pieces and playful and joyous celebrations of life.