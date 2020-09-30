Artist puts a dozen pumpkin houses on the market

PUMPKIN TREATS: Mike Foley, a writer, painter and filmmaker, has some “unreal estate” to show in his “Pumpkin House Listings” exhibit set for an open house from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 2 in Liberty Arts Coffee House at 526 N. Liberty St. in downtown Winston-Salem. The free exhibit will be on the main gallery wall in the coffee house. “Pumpkin House Listing” consists of 12 limited-edition prints, including “Barbara’s Clubhouse at Roaring Gap,” “Wrightsville Beach Surf House,” “Hanes Park Tree House” and “Four Seasons Ranch.” Foley calls his exhibit, which features a variety of pumpkin houses, an “art show disguised as a real-estate event.” The framed prints will be on display in the coffeehouse through Oct. 31.