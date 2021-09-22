 Skip to main content
Artist Timothy Porter’s artwork is on exhibit in the Stokes County Arts Council’s Apple Gallery
ART EXHIBIT: The Stokes County Arts Council is presenting an exhibit of original art by Timothy Porter from Sept 16 to Oct. 31 in its Apple Gallery at 500 Main St. in Danbury. An in-person opening will be 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 24 in the Apple Gallery. Porter is recognized throughout North Carolina and the Southeast as an exceptionally talented artist in several art forms, including ceramics and painting. “For the past few years, I have increasingly focused my artistic efforts on mastering the skills needed to become a master watercolor painter,” Porter said. His work has been exhibited in local and regional shows and galleries where he has won numerous awards. Stokes County Arts Council is open to the public 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 336-593-8159 or visit www.stokesarts.org.

