Artist will talk about her process of creating silk dress with silkworms

Piedmont Craftsmen’s Gallery will host a talk with artist Vicki Essig at 6:30 p.m. May 19 at 601 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem.

The event will address her more typical work and her process, in which she raises silkworms and choreographs them into making a dress.

Essig is a fiber artist most known for her work using fine handwoven silk and cotton with found natural curiosities, antique manuscripts and paper composed onto and woven into the cloth.

Essig lives and works in the mountains in Asheville. She has been a member of Piedmont Craftsmen since 2000.

Examples of this work can be seen in Piedmont Craftsmen’s current exhibit, “Alchemy: A Process of Transformation & Creation,” on view through May 28.

About her project “Memento Mori,” Essig says:

“Memento Mori” was created entirely by silkworms. This year, I raised over 400 bombyx mori, i.e. silkworms, for the sole purpose of having them create this dress. They were coerced into making the fabric pattern pieces and then into stitching these pieces together.” It’s important to note that no silkworms were harmed in the production of this work.

This event is free.

Doors to the gallery will open at 6 p.m. so attendees can view the exhibit beforehand.

Masks are encouraged but not required.