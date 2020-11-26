Artists and creatives in Winston-Salem share the things they are thankful for

“Even though 2020 has felt endless, I’m thankful for the slowing down of time and the imposition of limits to my comings and goings. I know now that I’ve busied myself with things that I thought were important or that I had to do. This year, I’ve talked more regularly with my kids and my parents. I’ve gotten to know my neighbors. Working from home has given me so much more uninterrupted practice time. I’ve been more regimented and gone deeper with the music I’m working on. I’m thankful that my porch has been my office most of the year, and that I now know the chipmunks, squirrels and birds in my yard on a first name basis. As the new year arrives — hopefully with a vaccine in tow — I want to remember the good lessons of 2020, and live life with a keener vision of what is mine to do.”