Arts Briefs: Concerts, exhibits and other events

Exhibit

Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host Associated Artists of Winston-Salem Artist Spotlight 2022 at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.

The exhibition will be on view in the Main Gallery through Jan. 7.

The spotlight is a competitive exhibition showcasing accomplished artists. The jurors for the exhibition have selected the work of 13 out of 20 members, who will display four to six artworks each as space permits: Pat Altic, Ginny Campbell, Tünde Darvay, Louis Guidetti, Sean Kammerlohr, Kelly Kotowski, Harry Respess, Jo Robinson, Judi Russell, Vicki Schober, Adam Sensel, Ben Stinson and Antwan Whitlock.

The exhibition is free and open to the public.

Concert

The Winston-Salem Pops Chorus will present “’Tis the Season,” a holiday choral concert, at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 20 at Ardmore Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem.

The program is family friendly for kids and adults of all ages. The show will run about an hour and 15 minutes, so it’s not too long for little ones to sit still.

The Pops Chorus is a community-based, 36-voice mixed ensemble under the direction of Kevin Mundy and accompanied by Associate Director Robert Rocco.

Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.

Holiday events

Many local performances will be staged during the holiday season. Here’s what’s happening this week:

2 p.m. Dec. 18: UNCSA’s “The Nutcracker” at Stevens Center, 405 Fourth St., NW, Winston-Salem. uncsa.edu/nutcracker.

7:30 p.m. Dec. 18: Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. greensborocoliseum.com.

7 p.m. Dec. 19: Carolina Classic Holiday Movie — “Elf” at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

7:30 p.m. Dec. 19: Christmas in The Crown — “Christmas in Connecticut” at The Crown, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

7 p.m. Dec. 20: Carolina Classic Holiday Movie — “Miracle on 34th Street” at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

7:30 p.m. Dec. 20: Christmas in The Crown — “Love Actually” at The Crown, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

7:30 p.m. Dec. 20: Salem Band Holiday Concert: “Christmas at the Movies” at Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. Free. salemband.org.

7 p.m. Dec. 21: Carolina Classic Holiday Movie — “A Christmas Story” at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

7:30 p.m. Dec. 21: Christmas in The Crown — “Holiday Inn” at The Crown, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 22: Carolina Classic Holiday Movie — “White Christmas” at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

7:30 p.m. Dec. 22: Christmas in The Crown — “Shop Around the Corner” at The Crown, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 23: Carolina Classic Holiday Movie — “It’s A Wonderful Life” at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

4 p.m. Dec. 23: Vienna Light Orchestra at Reynolds Auditorium, 301 N. Hawthorne Drive, Winston-Salem. A collection of Christmas classical music. tinyurl.com/2s4epwx2.

7:30 p.m. Dec. 23: 2022 Winterfest presents Holiday Jazz with Martha Bassett at Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St., Winston-Salem. 336-608-5136, musiccarolina.org.

Light displays

Spectacular Holiday Blooms: Through Dec. 30 at Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., Kernersville. 7,000 handmade lighted flowers on display. $5. cienerbotanicalgarden.org.

Greensboro Science Center: Winter Wonderlights: Through Jan. 1. 4301 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. greensboroscience.org/winterwonderlights.

Tanglewood Festival of Lights: 6-11 p.m. through Jan. 1. Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol.

Christmas tours

Historic Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St., Kernersville, is celebrating a Victorian Christmas for the 2022 holiday season. Events will continue through Jan. 7.

The 22-room home will be adorned with Christmas displays and décor, including Victorian-inspired trees, garlands and decorations. Hours for self-guided tours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. The last entry is at 3 p.m.

Daytime tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for those ages 6 to 18 and free for ages 5 and younger.

Visit kornersfolly.org or call 336-996-7922.

Concert

Music Carolina WinterFest 2022 will present a jazz concert at Piedmont Music Center at 212 N. Broad St in Winston-Salem.

Holiday Jazz with Martha Bassett will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23. Vocalist Martha Bassett will be joined by Federico Pivetta on piano, Ken Wilmot on trumpet, Matt Kendrick on bass and John Wilson on drums.

Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students and those 18 and younger at 336-608-5136 or musiccarolina.org.

Exhibit

Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem, will present its annual holiday exhibit and sale, “Deck the Walls,” through Dec. 24.

The all-members exhibit will feature painting, sculpture, printmaking, photography, fine craft, wearable art, specialty cards and more.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

Also, the monthly Gallery Hop will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 2. Visit dadaws.net for more information.

Exhibit

A new exhibit, “Observations and Fantasies” by Sharon Hardin, will be on display through Dec. 23 at Welborn Gallery in Yadkin Cultural Arts Center at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville.

Hardin’s paintings are created using transparent watercolor in a traditional manner — no white or black pigment. Some works contain added elements of embroidery thread or watercolor pencil.

Subjects include mandala imagery, moon-influenced creation theories, circular energy and natural phases.

Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Call 336-679-2941 or go to yadkinarts.org/welborn-gallery.