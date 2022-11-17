Arts Briefs: Concerts, exhibits and other events

Ornament sale

Carolina Scrollers Club is selling handmade Christmas ornaments at Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop at 532 Hanes Mall Blvd. at Pavilion Shopping Center in Winston-Salem during the shop’s normal business hours until Dec. 30.

This is the group's 10th annual sale.

Group members donate the materials used and their time to create the ornaments.

All sales proceeds will be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank of North Carolina.

Holiday concert

Winston-Salem Symphony will present "A Carolina Christmas!" at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26 and 3 p.m. Nov. 27 at R.J. Reynolds Auditorium, 301 N. Hawthorne Road, in Winston-Salem.

Now in its 10th year, the concert will feature Cirque de la Symphonie, a high-flying acrobatic group, and holiday music.

Guest conductor will be Chelsea Tipton II.

Tickets start at $25 at 336-464-0145 or wssymphony.org.

Lights display

The real flowers don’t need to be in season for Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden to present a display of blooms.

The garden will host its annual Spectacular Holiday Blooms through Dec. 30 at 210 S. Main St., Kernersville.

Spectacular Holiday Blooms will feature over 7,000 lighted “flowers” created from plastic bottles. Volunteers have put in over 5,000 hours during the past four years recycling, preparing and assembling the bottles into works of art for Holiday Blooms.

Hours to walk through the display are 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 27, Dec. 4, 11, 15, 18-20; and 5:30-9 p.m. Nov. 25-26; Dec. 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, 21-23, 28-30.

Admission is $5 for adults and free for 17 and younger at cienerbotanicalgarden.org or at the door.

The garden will also host Spectacular Blooms with Santa from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 30. Admission is $30 per family. Advance tickets are required and include a timed entry, access to Spectacular Holiday Blooms, a visit with Santa, photos and hot chocolate.

Arts fair

The 59th annual Piedmont Craftsmen’s Fair will be from noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 20 at Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem.

More than 70 artisans will participate with a variety of media, including clay, wood, glass, fibers, metal, photography, printmaking, mixed media, jewelry, ceramics, home accessories, clothing and more.

Tickets are $13 for adults, $11 for students and seniors and free for children under 12 years of age. The cost for a weekend pass at the door is $20. Fore more information, go online to tinyurl.com/29tfc3wy.

Holiday events

NOV. 20

Holiday Arts Festival Fundraiser: noon-5 p.m. Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. associatedartists.org.

Christmas Open House: 1-6 p.m. 13 E. First Ave., Lexington. Pictures with Santa, carriage rides and more. tinyurl.com/3db39vb9.

“Wizard of Oz”: 2 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

High Point Holiday Festival Parade: 3 p.m. Will begin at Green Drive and travel north on Main Street to Montlieu Avenue, High Point. highpointparade.com.

The Gardens at Gray Gables Holiday Market: noon-4 p.m. 4105 Oak Ridge Road, Summerfield. tinyurl.com/3mt2vute.

Black Violin: The Give Thanks Tour: 7:30 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. highpointtheatre.com.

NOV. 23

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. tangercenter.com.

NOV. 25

Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 25, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 26, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 27. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. greensborocoliseum.com.

NOV. 26

“Black Nativity”: Nov. 26-Dec. 18. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro. Go to barndinner.com for times, tickets and more information.

Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 26, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 27. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. greensborocoliseum.com.

Kernersville Christmas Shop Small Saturday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 133 N. Main St., Kernersville. tinyurl.com/ppdvxvhu.

John Berry’s 26th Annual Christmas Tour: 7 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. highpointtheatre.com.

Martina McBride: The Joy of Christmas Tour: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. tangercenter.com.

NOV. 27

Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. greensborocoliseum.com.

NOV. 28

“Motown Christmas”: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

NOV. 30

Handel’s Messiah: Choral Society of Greensboro: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

DEC. 1

Disney On Ice presents “Frozen” & “Encanto”: 7 p.m. Dec. 1; 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 2; 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3-4. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. greensborocoliseum.com.

DEC. 2

Disney On Ice presents “Frozen” & “Encanto”: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 2; 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3-4. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. greensborocoliseum.com.

Festival of Lights: 5:30-9 p.m. downtown Greensboro. Live music, tree lighting, carols, vendors, food, Santa and more. tinyurl.com/3rtb7kvc.

Holiday Plant Sale: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Reynolda Gardens Greenhouse, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. reynolda.org.

Caroling Fridays: 3:30-4 p.m. at Reynolda: 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. reynolda.org.

“Through the Years: Christmas at Reynolda Tour”: 2-3:30 p.m. 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. reynolda.org.

North Carolina Brass Band: Christmas Wrapped in Brass: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2. UNCG, Greensboro. Also, 2 p.m. Dec. 3. Hanes Auditorium, Salem College, Winston-Salem. ncbrassband.org.

ONGOING

Greensboro Science Center: Winter Wonderlights: Through Jan. 1. 4301 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. greensboroscience.org/winterwonderlights.

Tanglewood Festival of Lights: 6-11 p.m. through Jan. 1. Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol.