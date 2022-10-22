Arts Briefs: Concerts, exhibits and other events

Creepy film

RiverRun will mark the Halloween season with a 100th anniversary screening of “Nosferatu” at 8 p.m. Oct. 28 at Marketplace Cinemas, 2095 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem.

A classic of silent cinema and the horror genre, “Nosferatu” is an unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker’s “Dracula.” Rather than depicting Dracula as a shape-shifting monster or debonair gentleman, Murnau’s Graf Orlok (as portrayed by Max Schreck) is a nightmarish, spidery creature of bulbous head and taloned claws — perhaps the most genuinely disturbing incarnation of vampirism yet envisioned.

The distributor of “Nosferatu,” Kino Lorber, describes the new digital presentation as, “mastered from the acclaimed 35mm restoration by the Friedrich-Wilhelm-Murnau-Stiftung. Backed by an orchestral performance of Hans Erdmann’s 1922 score, this edition offers unprecedented visual clarity and historical faithfulness to the original release version.”

Renata Jackson, professor of cinema studies and assistant dean of academics at UNCSA’s School of Filmmaking, will introduce this classic film. RiverRun also anticipates a visit from Count Orlok himself for fan photos for those who are brave enough.

The “Nosferatu” screening is free, but tickets are required at riverrunfilm.com.

Visit riverrunfilm.com for more information.

Día de Los Muertos

For the sixth year, the High Point Museum and the YWCA Latino Family Center will present a Día de Los Muertos celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave. in High Point.

The event is a hands-on learning experience and celebration of the Day of the Dead with ofrendas (or altars in honor of deceased family members) and kids’ activities.

A family film is from 10 a.m. to noon and Día de Los Muertos-themed crafts and games, including a trivia game, will be from noon to 2 p.m. Language interpreters will be on-site.

The event is free and open to the public.

The Day of the Dead “ofrendas” will be on display from Oct. 29-Nov. 5. The ofrendas help the souls of loved ones feel welcome and show they have not been forgotten. Most altars feature photos, personal items, candles, food, flowers and more.

A Halloween-themed craft will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 in the Little Red Schoolhouse.

Exhibit

Aquaverse will make its East Coast debut through Oct. 31 at Roar Brands Theatre, 633 N. Liberty St., Winston-Salem.

Hours will be 4-9 p.m. Oct. 26-27; 4 p.m.-1 a.m. Oct. 28-29; and noon-8 p.m. Oct. 30.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children at roarbrandstheater.com.

Event

Stranger Queens in an ‘80s Arcade will be at 1 and 4 p.m. Oct. 23 at Boxcar Arcade, 120 W. Lewis St. in Greensboro.

The event will feature games, prizes, a treat bar and more. Wear 1980s-themed outfits or Halloween costumes.

Brenda the Drag Queen will host. Other performers will include Macaria Rage, Wylie Kylie Coyote, Jinxx Van Jester and Crystal Frost.

Pizza and drinks will be for sale.

Tickets are $15 at tinyurl.com/4w2rd74h. Use code “spooky” to get $5 off the ticket price.

Proceeds benefit Alternative Resources of the Triad.

Haunted event

The Hollywood Horror Show will present Salem’s Lot haunted attraction at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, Gate 7 at 569 Fairgrounds Blvd, Winston-Salem.

The walk-through attraction, which is produced by horror film director Dean Jones and producer Starr Jones, will feature movie experiences from films, including “Sinister,” “The Conjuring,” “Silent Hill” and “Pirates of the Caribbean.”

Hours are 8-11 p.m. and 8-midnight on weekends through Oct. 31.

Admission is $30 per person at ticketmaster.com or at the gate. Guests can add a fast pass for $15.

Chorus, symphony

Winston-Salem Symphony Chorus, under the direction of Dr. Christopher Gilliam, will present a concert featuring “Requiem,” by Wake Forest University Composer-in-Residence Dan Locklair at 3 p.m. Oct. 30 at Wait Chapel on the campus of Wake Forest University.

The chorus will be accompanied by Winston-Salem Symphony String Orchestra and Wait Chapel’s organ.

Locklair’s “Requeim” is quickly becoming a staple of the international choral repertoire.

“Dan Locklair’s Requiem is a piece of music that speaks, as Beethoven wrote of his Missa solemnis, from the heart to the heart,” said David Levy, Professor Emeritus of Music at Wake Forest University in his program notes for this concert.

Because the concert date coincides with Reformation Sunday in the liturgical calendar, the program will open with Johann Sebastian Bach’s “A Mighty Fortress is Our God.”

Tickets cost $20. For more information, call 336-464-0145 or visit wssymphony.org.

Exhibit

Yadkin Arts Council is hosting the exhibit “Handmade: A Portrait of the Artist’s Tools” by Bryan Rierson through Oct. 28 at Welborn Gallery in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville.

This large-scale, black-and-white photography exhibit features work from local artisans that they created with their tools (their hands).

The love of handmade craft inspired Rierson to begin a project in 2019 in which he photographed portraits of creators at work. But he decided to shoot their hands, not their faces. He called it “Handmade — Portraits of the Artist’s Tools.”

Rierson began with Brandon Edwards, a wet plate collodion photographer. His portrait shows his chemical-stained hands holding a 4-inch tintype he made. Rierson has since photographed a variety of artisans displaying several mediums.

Some of the artisan portraits will be accompanied by their 3D works on pedestals in the gallery.

Bryan received funding for this project and exhibit from the North Carolina Arts Council as part of its Artist Support Grant program in 2021 and 2022.

Admission is free, and all are welcome to attend.

Gallery hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Exhibit

The “Hispanic League 30th Anniversary Exhibition: Celebrating Our Legacy, Igniting Our Future” will be on display through Oct. 29 at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts main gallery, 251 N. Spruce St. in Winston-Salem.

The exhibition commemorates the Hispanic League’s 30 years of service in the Piedmont Triad and across North Carolina and showcases the talent and inspiration of local artists of Latin American and Hispanic heritage.

For more information, visit intothearts.org or hispanicleague.org.

Exhibit

Stokes County Arts Council has a new exhibit of original art by Sarah Booze called “Through the Woodlands” through Nov. 15 in the Apple Gallery at Stokes County Arts Council, 500 Main St. in Danbury.

Booze is a native of Stokes County, but her love for art, language and culture has led her to travel and live in countries around the world. She has held jobs in museums and education, and when she is not painting, she tutors Japanese and teaches art. Booze is a self-taught artist. She attributes her style and skills to observing techniques of her favorite artists and analyzing their style as well as her endless experimentation and practice.

Play contest

Creative Greensboro is accepting submissions for the 2024 New Play Project.

The New Play Project has been presented annually for 30 years, awarding a $500 cash prize to a selected playwright along with a workshop production of the chosen play.

Submissions are open to any North Carolina resident or student playwright. The deadline is Nov. 14.

For rules and submission information, visit tinyurl.com/yc8xt3b3.