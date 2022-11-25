Arts Briefs: Concerts, exhibits and other events

Art sale

Sawtooth School for Visual Art will host its annual Artists Market from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3 at 251 N. Spruce St in Winston-Salem.

Celebrating its 77th year as a multidisciplinary center for the arts, Sawtooth will host more than 30 local artists who will exhibit their work in studios and galleries.

The Artists Market features diverse mediums and one-of-a-kind items, including ceramics, metal, glass works, graphic prints, illustrations and woodwork.

On Dec. 2, there will be a ticketed preview event that will include shopping, drinks and snacks and an artist meet-and-greet. Tickets are $40 per person at tinyurl.com/5xsey7tt.

On Dec. 3, the studios will be open for live art demonstrations. Work by students and instructors will be for sale throughout the studios, Davis Gallery and Marta Blades Gallery Shop.

Saturday admission is free. Donations will be accepted.

Among the Sawtooth artist-instructors who will exhibit their work are Marisa Mahathey, ceramics; Nannette Davis, metalsmithing; Jillian Ohl, graphics and printmaking; and Phil Fuentes, woodworking.

Exhibit

Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem, will present its annual holiday exhibit and sale, “Deck the Walls.”

The all-members exhibit will feature painting, sculpture, printmaking, photography, fine craft, wearable art, specialty cards and more.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

Also, the monthly Gallery Hop will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 2. Visit dadaws.net for more information.

Concert

The Music Carolina 2022 WinterFest will present two performances at Piedmont Music Center at 212 N. Broad St in Winston-Salem.

Back by popular demand is “A Charlie Brown Christmas” with guest vocalist Diana Tuffin at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16. Music from the TV special will be performed by Music Carolina Jazz Trio, featuring Federico Pivetta on piano, Matt Kendrick on bass and John Wilson on drums.

Holiday Jazz with Martha Bassett will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23. Vocalist Martha Bassett will be joined by Federico Pivetta on piano, Ken Wilmot on trumpet, Matt Kendrick on bass and John Wilson on drums.

Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students and those 18 and younger at 336-608-5136 or musiccarolina.org.

Parade

The Winston-Salem Jaycees Holiday Parade will be at 5 p.m. Dec. 3 in downtown Winston-Salem.

The parade will feature floats, dancers, Scouts, bands and more. Chuck Kraft, the CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Piedmont Triad Chapter, will be the Grand Marshal for the 2022 holiday parade.

The parade, which will last about an hour, will start at Fourth and Poplar streets, then it will continue down Fourth Street, turn right onto Liberty Street and continue to Corpening Plaza.

The parade will go on rain or shine.

The tree lighting ceremony will take place after the parade. Visit wsparade.org.







Exhibit

Stokes County Arts Council will present an exhibit called “A Walk in the Woods” by Cindy Taplin through Dec. 11 in Apple Gallery at 500 Main St., Danbury.

Taplin was born in High Point and has spent most of her life in Forsyth County.

Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday.

Fore more information, call 336-593-8159 or visit stokesarts.org.







Exhibit

“Finding Place,” an exhibition of multidimensional works by Ollie Singleton is on exhibit through Dec. 16 at Elberson Fine Arts Center at Salem Academy and College, 412 Rams Drive, Winston-Salem.

This exhibition is curated by Kimberly Varnadoe.

Singleton likes to say: “I was born in the South — North Carolina, grew up in the South and the North, lived in a few other states — California, Oklahoma and Texas, taught a lot of students, held a few jobs in the corporate sector, earned a few degrees, wrote a few poems; am, always was and always will be a creature of the arts in search of beauty.”

Singleton works in printmaking, painting, mixed-media collage, refashioning clothing and wood art.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.







Exhibit

A new exhibit, “Observations and Fantasies” by Sharon Hardin will be on display through Dec. 23 at Welborn Gallery in Yadkin Cultural Arts Center at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville.

Hardin’s paintings are created using transparent watercolor in a traditional manner — no white or black pigment. Some works contain added elements of embroidery thread or watercolor pencil.

Subjects include mandala imagery, moon-influenced creation theories, circular energy and natural phases.

Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Call 336-679-2941 or go to yadkinarts.org/welborn-gallery.

Ornament sale

Carolina Scrollers Club is selling handmade Christmas ornaments at Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop at 532 Hanes Mall Blvd. at Pavilion Shopping Center in Winston-Salem during the shop’s normal business hours until Dec. 30.

This is the group’s 10th annual sale.

Group members donate the materials used and their time to create the ornaments.

All sales proceeds will be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank of North Carolina.

Holiday concert

The Winston-Salem Symphony will present “A Carolina Christmas!” at 3 p.m. Nov. 27 at R.J. Reynolds Auditorium, 301 N. Hawthorne Road, in Winston-Salem.

Now in its 10th year, the concert will feature Cirque de la Symphonie, a high-flying acrobatic group, and holiday music.

Guest conductor will be Chelsea Tipton II.

Tickets start at $25. For more information, call 336-464-0145 or visit wssymphony.org.

Lights display

The real flowers don’t need to be in season for Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden to present a display of blooms.

The garden will host its annual Spectacular Holiday Blooms through Dec. 30 at 210 S. Main St., Kernersville.

Spectacular Holiday Blooms will feature over 7,000 lighted “flowers” created from plastic bottles. Volunteers have put in over 5,000 hours during the past four years recycling, preparing and assembling the bottles into works of art for Holiday Blooms.

Hours to walk through the display are 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 27, Dec. 4, 11, 15, 18-20; and 5:30-9 p.m. Nov. 25-26, Dec. 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, 21-23, 28-30.

Admission is $5 for adults and free for 17 years and younger at cienerbotanicalgarden.org or at the door.

The garden will also host Spectacular Blooms with Santa from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 30. Admission is $30 per family. Advance tickets are required and include a timed entry, access to Spectacular Holiday Blooms, a visit with Santa, photos and hot chocolate.

Holiday events

NOV. 27

Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. greensborocoliseum.com.

NOV. 28

“Motown Christmas”: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

NOV. 30

Handel’s Messiah: Choral Society of Greensboro: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

DEC. 1

Disney On Ice presents “Frozen” & “Encanto”: 7 p.m. Dec. 1; 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 2; 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3-4. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. greensborocoliseum.com.

DEC. 2

Disney On Ice presents “Frozen” & “Encanto”: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 2; 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3-4. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. greensborocoliseum.com.

Festival of Lights: 5:30-9 p.m. downtown Greensboro. Live music, tree lighting, carols, vendors, food, Santa and more. tinyurl.com/3rtb7kvc.

Holiday Plant Sale: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Reynolda Gardens Greenhouse, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. reynolda.org.

Caroling Fridays: 3:30-4 p.m. at Reynolda: 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. reynolda.org.

“Through the Years: Christmas at Reynolda Tour”: 2-3:30 p.m. 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. reynolda.org.

North Carolina Brass Band: Christmas Wrapped in Brass: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2. UNCG, Greensboro. Also, 2 p.m. Dec. 3. Hanes Auditorium, Salem College, Winston-Salem. ncbrassband.org.

DEC. 3

“The Muppet Christmas Carol”: Christmas at the Carolina: 9 a.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

Moravian Star Workshops: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 3, 10. Historic Bethabara Park, 2147 Bethabara Road, Winston-Salem. Learn how to make at Moravian star. Materials will be provided. $26. Registration is required. Frank Brown, 336-397-7586 or frankb@cityofws.org.

Disney On Ice presents “Frozen” & “Encanto”: 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3-4. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. greensborocoliseum.com.

Greensboro Holiday Parade: noon. 536 S. Elm St., Greensboro. noon. tinyurl.com/36s566z7.

Historic Bethabara Park: “Christmas at Bethabara”: 1:30-4:30 p.m. 2147 Bethabara Road, Winston-Salem. Guests can visit the 1788 Gemeinhaus, learn about and taste varied Christmas treats made by Moravians in the 1800s, enjoy the sounds of the season, and watch a puppet show. Free. historicbethabara.org.

North Carolina Brass Band: Christmas Wrapped in Brass: 2 p.m. Dec. 3. Hanes Auditorium, Salem College, Winston-Salem. ncbrassband.org.

The 13th Annual Uptowne High Point Holiday Stroll: 2 p.m. 1634 N. Main St., High Point. Open houses at historic homes, carriage rides, Santa and crafts. eventbrite.com.

Christmas With Elvis: 6:30 p.m. Finch Auditorium, 406 Unity St., Thomasville. Starring Stephen Freeman and the Echoes of a Legend Show Band. www.christmaswithelvis.com.

The Dance Center of Greensboro: “The Nutcracker”: 7 p.m. Dec. 3, 2 p.m. Dec. 4. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. highpointtheatre.com.

DEC. 4

Disney On Ice presents “Frozen” & “Encanto”: 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. greensborocoliseum.com.

50th Annual Holiday Open House: 1-4 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., High Point. A day of reenactments, music, demonstrations, refreshments and hands-on activities like candle dipping. Free. highpointmuseum.org.

Historic West End Holiday Homes Tour: 1-5 p.m. Tour begins at Joymongers Barrel Hall, 480 West End Blvd., Winston-Salem. historicwestend.org.

The Dance Center of Greensboro: “The Nutcracker”: 2 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. highpointtheatre.com.

Greensboro College: 56th Annual Festival of Lessons and Carols: 7 p.m. Hannah Brown Finch Memorial Chapel, 815 W. Market St., Greensboro. The candlelit Advent worship service includes scripture readings, liturgy and performances by the college’s vocal and instrumental musicians under the direction of Jonathan P. Brotherton, professor of music. www.greensboro.edu/event/56th-annual-festival-of-lessons-carols.

ONGOING

Greensboro Science Center: Winter Wonderlights: Through Jan. 1. 4301 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. greensboroscience.org/winterwonderlights.

Tanglewood Festival of Lights: 6-11 p.m. through Jan. 1. Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol.