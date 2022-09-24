Arts Briefs: Concerts, exhibits and other events

Exhibit

Yadkin Arts Council is hosting the exhibit “Handmade: A Portrait of the Artist’s Tools” by Bryan Rierson through Oct. 28 at Welborn Gallery in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center at 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.

This large-scale, black-and-white photography exhibit features work from local artisans that they created with their tools (their hands).

The love of handmade craft inspired Bryan Rierson to begin a project in 2019 in which he photographed portraits of creators at work. But he decided to shoot their hands, not their faces. He called it “Handmade — Portraits of the Artist’s Tools.”

Rierson began with Brandon Edwards, a wet plate collodion photographer. His portrait shows his chemical-stained hands holding a 4-inch tintype he made. Rierson has since photographed a variety of artisans displaying several mediums.

Some of the artisan portraits will be accompanied by their 3-D works on pedestals in the gallery.

Bryan received funding for this project and exhibit from the North Carolina Arts Council as part of their Artist Support Grant program in 2021 and 2022.

Admission is free, and all are welcome to attend.

Gallery hours are 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Concert

Brooklyn, N.Y., bluegrass trio Damn Tall Buildings will perform at Gas Hill Drinking Room at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., Winston-Salem.

The Boston Globe called the trio “the Carter Family for the millennial generation.” The group specializes in bluegrass but also ventures into jazz, ragtime, country, swing and singer-songwriter styles.

Tickets are $16 at theramkat.com.

Event

TWIO (The Word is Out Open Mic) will be from 6:45 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 27 on Zoom.

The featured writer will be Judie Holcomb-Pack. The optional theme will be: Laugh and the World Laughs With You.

Readers, writers, singers, spoken word artists and poets will share 5 minutes of their work.

To watch, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83135626337.

Concert

Salem Band will perform “What’s Opera, Doc?” for its Fall Concert at 3 p.m. Sept. 25 at Hanes Auditorium, 601 S. Church St., Winston Salem.

The concert will feature music by Brahms, Johann Strauss, Franz Liszt and others and will include “Barber of Seville,” “Dance of the Comedians,” “Blue Danube Waltz” and other selections to accompany popular cartoon episodes.

The concert is free and open to the public.

Theater

The play “Damaged Woman’s Blues” by playwright Irma Taylor will be performed at Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art at 750 Marguerite Drive in Winston-Salem.

Angela Williams Tripp is the director, Monica Clark-Washington is the music director and Stephanie Hurt is the stage manager. Taylor, a playwright from Winston Salem, is producing her play through her production company, Just Another Idea Production Co.

The “dramedy” is staged in a nightclub in the 90’s where an alcoholic character hasn’t transferred his mind out of the 70’s. A club singer has created her body of work from listening to the woes of her “friend,” as well as a wife who is astutely aware of her husband’s infidelities but chooses to stay.

Performances will be 12 p.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 25.

Tickets are $30 in advance at tinyurl.com/2hucbnnz or tinyurl.com/5252fde7 or $35 at the door.

Cultural event

“Hispanic League 30th Anniversary Exhibition: Celebrating Our Legacy, Igniting Our Future” will be on display through Oct. 29 at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts main gallery, 251 N. Spruce St. in Winston-Sale.

The exhibition commemorates Hispanic League’s 30 years of service in the Piedmont Triad and across North Carolina, kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15) and showcases the talent and inspiration of local artists of Latin American and Hispanic heritage.

For more information, visit intothearts.org or hispanicleague.org.

Exhibit

Artworks Gallery will present two new exhibitions through Oct. 1 at 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem.

“A Leg to Stand On” is a new series of work by Jessica Tefft, and “The Forest” is a continued series of work by Wendell Myers.

Tefft’s new work looks at how tragedy and trauma can transform us. Tefft examines the idea of tragedy, loss and resiliency through collages and augmented reality.

Myers continues his series of trees and thickets of untended brush inspired by the time he and his late wife, Pam, spent in Poland over the past 15 years. Myers layers saturated color to produce an active surface with visual depth and detail.

Gallery hours are 11-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.