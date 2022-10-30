Arts Briefs: Concerts, exhibits and other events

Chorus, symphony

Winston-Salem Symphony Chorus, under the direction of Dr. Christopher Gilliam, will present a concert featuring “Requiem,” by Wake Forest University Composer-in-Residence Dan Locklair, at 3 p.m. Oct. 30 at Wait Chapel on the campus of Wake Forest University.

The chorus will be accompanied by Winston-Salem Symphony String Orchestra and Wait Chapel’s organ.

Locklair’s “Requeim” is quickly becoming a staple of the international choral repertoire.

“Dan Locklair’s ‘Requiem’ is a piece of music that speaks, as Beethoven wrote of his Missa solemnis, from the heart to the heart,” said David Levy, professor emeritus of music at Wake Forest University, in his program notes for this concert.

Because the concert date coincides with Reformation Sunday in the liturgical calendar, the program will open with Johann Sebastian Bach’s “A Mighty Fortress is Our God.”

Tickets cost $20. For more information, call 336-464-0145 or visit wssymphony.org.

Exhibit

A new exhibit, “Observations and Fantasies” by Sharon Hardin will be on display from Nov. 3-Dec. 23 at Welborn Gallery in Yadkin Cultural Arts Center at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville.

Hardin’s paintings are created using transparent watercolor in a traditional manner — no white or black pigment. Some works contain added elements of embroidery thread or watercolor pencil.

Subjects include mandala imagery, moon-influenced creation theories, circular energy and natural phases.

Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Call 336-679-2941 or go to yadkinarts.org/welborn-gallery to learn more.

Drag show

“Drag Me to the Opry: A Southern Fried Drag Queen” will be at 9 p.m. Nov. 4 at Reynolds Place Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St. in Winston-Salem.

The event will feature celebrity impressions, live singing, dancing and a comedic send-up of country classics. Performers will include Kristin Collins, Cierra Nicole, Buff Faye, DeVida and Quindynn Tarantino. Comedic YouTube personality Geraldine Gingersnap will host the show.

Tickets are $35 at intothearts.org/drag-opry or $45 for VIP seating and a meet and greet.

Proceeds will benefit FemFest NC, a Winston-Salem-based nonprofit that advocates against domestic violence and sexual assault and raises money for Winston-Salem’s emergency domestic violence shelter.

Exhibit

Stokes County Arts Council has a new exhibit of original art by Sarah Booze called “Through the Woodlands” through Nov. 15 in the Apple Gallery at Stokes County Arts Council, 500 Main St. in Danbury.

Booze is a native of Stokes County, but her love for art, language and culture has led her to travel and live in countries around the world. She has held jobs in museums and education, and when she is not painting, she tutors Japanese and teaches art. Booze is a self-taught artist. She attributes her style and skills to observing techniques of her favorite artists and analyzing their style as well as her endless experimentation and practice.