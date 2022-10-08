Arts Briefs: Concerts, exhibits and other events

Musical

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will present “Guys and Dolls” at Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St. in Winston-Salem.

High-rolling gamblers, a fame-seeking showgirl and a very determined missionary find love against all odds in this romantic musical comedy. The score features classic songs, including “Luck Be a Lady Tonight” and “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat.”

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13-15, 20-22 and 2 p.m. Oct. 9, 15-16, 22-23.

Tickets are $14-26 for adults (plus taxes/fees), with discounts for students, seniors and groups of 10 or more at 336-725-4001 or LTofWS.org.

“Guys and Dolls” runs about two and a half hours, including a 15-minute intermission. It is recommended for ages 11 and older.

Exhibit

Stokes County Arts Council has a new exhibit of original art by Sarah Booze called “Through the Woodlands” through Nov. 15 in the Apple Gallery at Stokes County Arts Council, 500 Main St. in Danbury.

Booze is a native of Stokes County, but her love for art, language and culture has led her to travel and live in countries around the world. She has held jobs in museums and education, and when she is not painting, she tutors Japanese and teaches art. Booze is a self-taught artist. She attributes her style and skills to observing techniques of her favorite artists and analyzing their style as well as her endless experimentation and practice.

A reception is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 in the gallery.

Exhibit

Yadkin Arts Council is hosting the exhibit “Handmade: A Portrait of the Artist’s Tools” by Bryan Rierson through Oct. 28 at Welborn Gallery in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville.

This large-scale, black-and-white photography exhibit features work from local artisans that they created with their tools (their hands).

The love of handmade craft inspired Rierson to begin a project in 2019 in which he photographed portraits of creators at work. But he decided to shoot their hands, not their faces. He called it “Handmade — Portraits of the Artist’s Tools.”

Rierson began with Brandon Edwards, a wet plate collodion photographer. His portrait shows his chemical-stained hands holding a 4-inch tintype he made. Rierson has since photographed a variety of artisans displaying several mediums.

Some of the artisan portraits will be accompanied by their 3D works on pedestals in the gallery.

Bryan received funding for this project and exhibit from the North Carolina Arts Council as part of its Artist Support Grant program in 2021 and 2022.

Admission is free, and all are welcome to attend.

Gallery hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Play contest

Creative Greensboro is accepting submissions for the 2024 New Play Project.

The New Play Project has been presented for 30 years annually awarding a $500 cash prize to a selected playwright along with a workshop production of the chosen play.

Submissions are open to any North Carolina resident or student playwright. The deadline is Nov. 14.

For rules and submission information, visit tinyurl.com/yc8xt3b3.