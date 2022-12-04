Arts Briefs: Concerts, exhibits and other events

Concert

The Music Carolina 2022 WinterFest will present two performances at Piedmont Music Center at 212 N. Broad St in Winston-Salem.

Back by popular demand is “A Charlie Brown Christmas” with guest vocalist Diana Tuffin at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16. Music from the TV special will be performed by Music Carolina Jazz Trio, featuring Federico Pivetta on piano, Matt Kendrick on bass and John Wilson on drums.

Holiday Jazz with Martha Bassett will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23. Vocalist Martha Bassett will be joined by Federico Pivetta on piano, Ken Wilmot on trumpet, Matt Kendrick on bass and John Wilson on drums.

Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students and those 18 and younger at 336-608-5136 or musiccarolina.org.

Irish concerts

Fiddle & Bow Society will present two upcoming concerts:

2 p.m. today: Open the Door for Three will perform at Footnotes Coffee and Cocktails, 634 W. Fourth St., Suite 120, Winston-Salem. Fiddle player Liz Knowles, uilleann piper Kieran O’Hare and Dublin-born singer and bouzouki player Pat Broaders play centuries-old music, as well as their own new Irish music. Tickets are $20 in advance at eventbrite.com or $25 at the door.

7:30 p.m. Dec. 9: Randal Bays and guitarirst Don Penzien will perform at Greensboro Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., Greensboro. Bays is an American-born, Irish-style fiddler. Penzien also has strong roots in Irish/Celtic music. Admission is a minimum donation of $20 through PayPal. Log in, click “send money,” add the email rsb@randalbays.com, then choose “Friends and Family” and make donations.

Exhibit

Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem, will present its annual holiday exhibit and sale, “Deck the Walls,” through Dec. 24.

The all-members exhibit will feature painting, sculpture, printmaking, photography, fine craft, wearable art, specialty cards and more.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

Also, the monthly Gallery Hop will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 2. Visit dadaws.net for more information.

Exhibit

Stokes County Arts Council will present an exhibit called “A Walk in the Woods” by Cindy Taplin through Dec. 11 in Apple Gallery at 500 Main St., Danbury.

Taplin was born in High Point and has spent most of her life in Forsyth County.

Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 336-593-8159 or visit stokesarts.org.

Exhibit

“Finding Place,” an exhibition of multidimensional works by Ollie Singleton, is on exhibit through Dec. 16 at Elberson Fine Arts Center at Salem Academy and College, 412 Rams Drive, Winston-Salem.

This exhibition is curated by Kimberly Varnadoe.

Singleton likes to say: “I was born in the South — North Carolina, grew up in the South and the North, lived in a few other states — California, Oklahoma and Texas, taught a lot of students, held a few jobs in the corporate sector, earned a few degrees, wrote a few poems; am, always was and always will be a creature of the arts in search of beauty.”

Singleton works in printmaking, painting, mixed-media collage, refashioning clothing and wood art.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Exhibit

A new exhibit, “Observations and Fantasies” by Sharon Hardin will be on display through Dec. 23 at Welborn Gallery in Yadkin Cultural Arts Center at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville.

Hardin’s paintings are created using transparent watercolor in a traditional manner — no white or black pigment. Some works contain added elements of embroidery thread or watercolor pencil.

Subjects include mandala imagery, moon-influenced creation theories, circular energy and natural phases.

Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Call 336-679-2941 or go to yadkinarts.org/welborn-gallery.

Ornament sale

Carolina Scrollers Club is selling handmade Christmas ornaments at Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop at 532 Hanes Mall Blvd. at Pavilion Shopping Center in Winston-Salem during the shop’s normal business hours until Dec. 30.

This is the group’s 10th annual sale.

Group members donate the materials used and their time to create the ornaments.

All sales proceeds will be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank of North Carolina.

Lights display

The real flowers don’t need to be in season for Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden to present a display of blooms.

The garden will host its annual Spectacular Holiday Blooms through Dec. 30 at 210 S. Main St., Kernersville.

Spectacular Holiday Blooms will feature more than 7,000 lighted “flowers” created from plastic bottles. Volunteers have put in more than 5,000 hours during the past four years recycling, preparing and assembling the bottles into works of art for Holiday Blooms.

Hours to walk through the display are 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 27, Dec. 4, 11, 15, 18-20; and 5:30-9 p.m. Nov. 25-26, Dec. 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, 21-23, 28-30.

Admission is $5 for adults and free for 17 years and younger at cienerbotanicalgarden.org or at the door.

Holiday events

Today

Disney On Ice presents “Frozen” & “Encanto”: 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. greensborocoliseum.com.

Historic West End Holiday Homes Tour: 1-5 p.m. Tour begins at Joymongers Barrel Hall, 480 West End Blvd., Winston-Salem. historicwestend.org.

The Dance Center of Greensboro: “The Nutcracker”: 2 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. highpointtheatre.com.

DEC. 6

Piedmont Holiday Pops: 7:30 p.m. The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., Winston-Salem. tinyurl.com/2ssx2myb.

DEC. 9

UNCSA’s “The Nutcracker”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, 14, 16, 17; 2 p.m. Dec. 11, 18; 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15; noon and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 17. Stevens Center, 405 Fourth St., NW, Winston-Salem. uncsa.edu/nutcracker.

DEC. 10

UNCSA’s “The Nutcracker”: noon and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 17; 2 p.m. Dec. 11, 18; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14, 16; 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15; noon and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17. Stevens Center, 405 Fourth St., NW, Winston-Salem. uncsa.edu/nutcracker.

Greensboro Ballet: “The Nutcracker”: 3 p.m. Dec. 10-11, 7 p.m. Dec. 16-17, 3 p.m. Dec. 18. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

Camel City Jazz Orchestra: 5:30-7 p.m. and 8-9:30 p.m. SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. Holiday swing and salsa. The bilingual show will include vocalists Laura Gonzqui and Anthony Alverez and Latin percussionists Walter Romero Sr., Walter Romero Jr. and Daniel Rodriguez, performing selections from Hector Lavoe and Oscar De Leon. https://ccjoholidays.brownpapertickets.com.

UNCSA: Low and Lower Christmas: 8 p.m. Watson Hall, 1533 S. Main St., Winston-Salem. uncsa.edu.

DEC. 11

Holiday Pop-up Market: 10 a.m. Midway Town Center, Winston-Salem. tinyurl.com/3rjtef3n.

UNCSA’s “The Nutcracker”: 2 p.m. Dec. 11, 18; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14, 16; 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15; noon and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17. Stevens Center, 405 Fourth St., NW, Winston-Salem. uncsa.edu/nutcracker.

Greensboro Ballet: “The Nutcracker”: 3 p.m. Dec. 11, 18, 7 p.m. Dec. 16-17, 3 p.m. Dec. 18. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

“Making Seasons Bright” Holiday Concert: 4 p.m. Congregational United Church of Christ, 400 W. Radiance Drive, Greensboro. www.artsgreensboro.org/organizer/triad-pride-mens-chorus.

Ongoing

Greensboro Science Center: Winter Wonderlights: Through Jan. 1. 4301 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. greensboroscience.org/winterwonderlights.

Tanglewood Festival of Lights: 6-11 p.m. through Jan. 1. Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol.