Arts Briefs: Concerts, exhibits and other events

Exhibit

Artworks Gallery is featuring two new exhibits at 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem, that will run through Nov. 26.

“Into the Horizons” by Diane Nations is a collection of oil paintings and mixed media collages that explores the symbolism and lessons found in our earthly horizons and the layering of time through archetypal images.

“Mostly Mandalas: Imagery from Lea’s Garden” by Betti Pettinati Longinotti is an exhibit focused on garden imagery, inspired by the garden of Lea Lackey Zachmann. It is composed as mandalas, which connote healing.

A reception will be from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 13. Gallery hours are 11-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

Exhibit

“Finding Place,” an exhibition of multidimensional works by Ollie Singleton is on exhibit through Dec. 16 at Elberson Fine Arts Center at Salem Academy and College, 412 Rams Drive, Winston-Salem.

This exhibition is curated by Kimberly Varnadoe.

Singleton likes to say: “I was born in the South — North Carolina, grew up in the South and the North, lived in a few other states — California, Oklahoma and Texas, taught a lot of students, held a few jobs in the corporate sector, earned a few degrees, wrote a few poems; am, always was and always will be a creature of the arts in search of beauty.”

Singleton works in printmaking, painting, mixed-media collage, refashioning clothing and wood art.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Theater

40+ Stage Company will present the premiere performance of “Whittlers’ Bench,” at Mountcastle Forum in the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts in Winston-Salem.

The new play was written by Winston-Salem playwright David Ratcliffe. Word of trouble in their small town reaches the retired guys who gather every day around the park bench to socialize. When a grandchild of one of the members is enduring an injustice, they want to spring to the rescue. But can they? Age has set limitations for all of them.

The play is 1 hour and 50 minutes in two acts with a 15-minute intermission.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17-18 and 2 p.m. Nov. 13 and 20. A talk-back session will be after the play on Nov. 13.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $16 for seniors and $12 for students at intothearts.org/events-info/rhonda, 336-747-1414 or at the door.

Musical

The University of North Carolina School of the Arts will present the musical “Sweeney Todd” at Freedman Theatre in Performance Place, 1533 S. Main St., Winston-Salem.

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” which follows the tale of a vengeful and murderous barber, opened on Broadway in 1979 and won the Tony Award for Best Musical. With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Hugh Wheeler, “Sweeney Todd” has had numerous revivals, as well a 2007 movie adaptation, directed by Tim Burton, starring Johnny Depp.

This iteration of “Sweeney Todd” will use a mixture of 19th-century and contemporary settings, drawing inspiration from the play’s British origins but embracing its identity as a musical thriller.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13, 17-19 and 2 p.m. Nov. 13.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for students at 336-721-1945 or uncsa.edu/performances.

Exhibit

Tattoo Archive at 618 W. Fourth St. in downtown Winston-Salem will host the “Spider Webb — Man of Many Talents” exhibit through Feb. 28.

Webb, who lived in Asheville, was instrumental in legalizing tattooing in New York City when it was banned there in the 1970s. He was also a musician, tattoo machine builder, author, sculptor and painter.

Formed in 1980, Tattoo Archive operates a working tattoo shop, a tattoo museum and tattoo bookstore all under one roof.

Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Opera

The Greensboro Opera will present Puccini’s “La Bohème” at 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at UNCG Auditorium, 408 Tate St., Greensboro.

Visiting opera star David Pershall will be Marcello in the local company’s full-stage production of “La Bohème,” a mid-1800s story about relationships that is sung in Italian. “La Bohème” is the story of four struggling bohemians — a poet, a painter, a musician and a philosopher who live in Paris. It will be directed by David Holley, general and artistic director for the Greensboro Opera.

Tickets start at $15 at greensboroopera.org.

Exhibit

A new exhibit, “Observations and Fantasies” by Sharon Hardin will be on display through Dec. 23 at Welborn Gallery in Yadkin Cultural Arts Center at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville.

Hardin’s paintings are created using transparent watercolor in a traditional manner — no white or black pigment. Some works contain added elements of embroidery thread or watercolor pencil.

Subjects include mandala imagery, moon-influenced creation theories, circular energy and natural phases.

Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Call 336-679-2941 or go to yadkinarts.org/welborn-gallery to learn more.