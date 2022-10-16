Arts Briefs: Concerts, exhibits and other events

Creepy films

RiverRun has two upcoming retro film screenings to mark the Halloween season — “Beetlejuice” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 and a 100th anniversary screening of “Nosferatu” at 8 p.m. Oct. 28 at Marketplace Cinemas, 2095 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem.

Michael Keaton, Academy Award winner Geena Davis, Alec Baldwin and Winona Ryder star in “Beetlejuice,” director Tim Burton’s comic twist on supernatural horror tales. Special guest will be Tom Ackerman, director of photography for “Beetlejuice,” and professor of cinematography at UNCSA’s School of Filmmaking. Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for students or free with ID when accompanied by a ticketed parent or guardian.

A classic of silent cinema and the horror genre, “Nosferatu” is an unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker’s “Dracula.” Rather than depicting Dracula as a shape-shifting monster or debonair gentleman, Murnau’s Graf Orlok (as portrayed by Max Schreck) is a nightmarish, spidery creature of bulbous head and taloned claws — perhaps the most genuinely disturbing incarnation of vampirism yet envisioned.

The distributor of “Nosferatu,” Kino Lorber, describes the new digital presentation as, “mastered from the acclaimed 35mm restoration by the Friedrich-Wilhelm-Murnau-Stiftung. Backed by an orchestral performance of Hans Erdmann’s 1922 score, this edition offers unprecedented visual clarity and historical faithfulness to the original release version.”

Renata Jackson, professor of cinema studies and assistant dean of academics at UNCSA’s School of Filmmaking, will introduce this classic film. RiverRun also anticipates a visit from Count Orlok himself for fan photos for those who are brave enough.

The “Nosferatu” screening is free, but tickets are required at riverrunfilm.com.

Visit riverrunfilm.com for more information.

Exhibit

Aquaverse will make its East Coast debut from Oct. 19-31 at Roar Brands Theatre, 633 N. Liberty St., Winston-Salem.

Hours will be 4-9 p.m. Oct. 19-20, 26-27; 4 p.m.-1 a.m. Oct. 21-22, 28-29; and noon-8 p.m. Oct. 23, 30.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children at roarbrandstheater.com.

Theater

Yadkin Arts Council and Willingham Performing Arts Academy will present “The Wizard of Oz” at 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.

Follow the yellow brick road to the magical Land of Oz in this delightful stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s beloved tale, in which a Kansas farm girl travels over the rainbow to discover the magical power of home set to the iconic musical score from the MGM film.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20-23 and 3 p.m. Oct. 23.

Tickets are $22 at yadkinarts.org.

Haunted event

The Hollywood Horror Show will present Salem’s Lot haunted attraction at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, Gate 7 at 569 Fairgrounds Blvd, Winston-Salem.

The walk-through attraction, which is produced by horror film director Dean Jones and producer Starr Jones, will feature movie experiences from films, including “Sinister,” “The Conjuring,” “Silent Hill” and “Pirates of the Caribbean.”

Hours are 8-11 p.m. and 8-midnight on weekends, Oct. 20-31.

Admission is $30 per person at ticketmaster.com or at the gate. Guests can add a fast pass for $15.

Exhibit

“Birds, Bats and Bones,” a two-person exhibition by Bryant Holsenbeck and Nicole Uzzell, presented by Sawtooth School for Visual Art will run through Oct. 25 at Davis Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 215 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.

The exhibition has more than 30 pieces, featuring representational works — birds and bats — by Holsenbeck and abstract paper sculptures — bird and bat bones — by Uzzell. It includes sculptures previously made by the artists as well as those made specifically for “Birds, Bats and Bones.”

A closing artist talk event will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 25.

All sculptures are for sale.

Film festival

The Queer Fear Film Festival will be Oct. 21-22 at Aperture Cinema, 311 West 4th St., Winston-Salem, and Oct. 23 online at Eventive.

“Horror is kind of doom and gloom, but it’s not tragic the way that queer representation has traditionally been presented as a terrible tragedy. It’s campy, and it’s fun,” said Tiffany Albright, founder and director of the film festival.

The schedule will be:

Film Block 1: 9 p.m. Oct 21 at Aperture Cinema and 1 p.m. Oct 23 online. PG 13 rating. “Unicorn,” short, 14 minutes; “Night Waking,” short, 8 minutes; “What Being a Woman Means to Me,” short, 28 minutes; “Birthday Parties,” short, 6 minutes; “Synonymous With,” short, 12 minutes; “Franceska,” short, 7 minutes; “The Cost of Living,” short, 13 minutes.

Film Block 2: 4 p.m. Oct. 22 at Aperture Cinema and 4 p.m. Oct. 23 online. PG 13 rating. “Gonna Haunt,” short, 11 minutes. “Mystery Solved,” feature, 94 minutes.

Film Block 3: 8 p.m. Oct. 22 at Aperture Cinema and 7 p.m. Oct. 23 online. For ages 16 and older. Some sexual content. “Water Rose,” short, 4 minutes; “MEMENT,” short, 14 minutes; “Give It Back,” short, 5 minutes; “All the Way Down, This Time,” short, 20 minutes; “Sundown Town,” short, 10 minutes; “Here,” short, 8 minutes; “The Devil Inside Me,” short, 5 minutes; “Twin,” short, 12 minutes; “#NOFILTER,” short, 13 minutes. “MonsterDykë,” short, 4 minutes.

Tickets are $12; and $30 for all-access passes at queerfearfilmfestival.com. All-access passes include three in-person and three online screening blocks, as well as a Queer Fear swag bag.

For more about the films, go to queerfearfilmfestival.com.

Musical

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will present “Guys and Dolls” at Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St. in Winston-Salem.

High-rolling gamblers, a fame-seeking showgirl and a very determined missionary find love against all odds in this romantic musical comedy. The score features classic songs, including “Luck Be a Lady Tonight” and “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat.”

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20-22 and 2 p.m. Oct. 16, 22-23.

Tickets are $14-26 for adults (plus taxes/fees), with discounts for students, seniors and groups of 10 or more at 336-725-4001 or LTofWS.org.

“Guys and Dolls” runs about two and a half hours, including a 15-minute intermission. It is recommended for ages 11 and older.

Exhibit

Stokes County Arts Council has a new exhibit of original art by Sarah Booze called “Through the Woodlands” through Nov. 15 in the Apple Gallery at Stokes County Arts Council, 500 Main St. in Danbury.

Booze is a native of Stokes County, but her love for art, language and culture has led her to travel and live in countries around the world. She has held jobs in museums and education, and when she is not painting, she tutors Japanese and teaches art. Booze is a self-taught artist. She attributes her style and skills to observing techniques of her favorite artists and analyzing their style as well as her endless experimentation and practice.

A reception is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 in the gallery.

Exhibit

Yadkin Arts Council is hosting the exhibit “Handmade: A Portrait of the Artist’s Tools” by Bryan Rierson through Oct. 28 at Welborn Gallery in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville.

This large-scale, black-and-white photography exhibit features work from local artisans that they created with their tools (their hands).

The love of handmade craft inspired Rierson to begin a project in 2019 in which he photographed portraits of creators at work. But he decided to shoot their hands, not their faces. He called it “Handmade — Portraits of the Artist’s Tools.”

Rierson began with Brandon Edwards, a wet plate collodion photographer. His portrait shows his chemical-stained hands holding a 4-inch tintype he made. Rierson has since photographed a variety of artisans displaying several mediums.

Some of the artisan portraits will be accompanied by their 3D works on pedestals in the gallery.

Bryan received funding for this project and exhibit from the North Carolina Arts Council as part of its Artist Support Grant program in 2021 and 2022.

Admission is free, and all are welcome to attend.

Gallery hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Play contest

Creative Greensboro is accepting submissions for the 2024 New Play Project.

The New Play Project has been presented for 30 years annually awarding a $500 cash prize to a selected playwright along with a workshop production of the chosen play.

Submissions are open to any North Carolina resident or student playwright. The deadline is Nov. 14.

For rules and submission information, visit tinyurl.com/yc8xt3b3.