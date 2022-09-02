Arts Briefs: Here's who is coming to this year's N.C. Folk Festival

Folk festival

The N.C. Folk Festival will start at 5 p.m. Sept. 9, noon Sept. 10 and noon Sept. 11 in downtown Greensboro.

The festival will feature five stages: Citystage at Market and Davie streets; Lawn Stage at Greene and Bellemeads streets; Old Courthouse Stage on Market Street between Eugene and Greene streets; and LeBauer Park Stage at 208 N. Davie St. and Center City Jams, 200 N. Elm St.

Performers will include George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Sam Bush, Kalet & Super Yamba Band, Big Bang Boom, Jeff Little Trio, Black Opry Revue, Larry Bellorin, Caleb Serrano and others.

Admission is free, but donations are encouraged.

Some seating is available at each stage, or guests can bring their own.

Cultural event

“Hispanic League 30th Anniversary Exhibition: Celebrating Our Legacy, Igniting Our Future” will be on display through Oct. 29 at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts main gallery, 251 N. Spruce St. in Winston-Sale.

The exhibition commemorates Hispanic League’s 30 years of service in the Piedmont Triad and across North Carolina, kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15), and showcases the talent and inspiration of local artists of Latin American and Hispanic heritage.

An opening reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 8. Additionally, the exhibition will be open during Hispanic League’s Fiesta from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Winston-Salem.

The event will feature entertainment, food and more.

For more information, visit intothearts.org or hispanicleague.org.

Dinner and a movie

Dinner and a Movie will be Sept. 10 at Raffaldini Vineyards, 450 Groce Road, Ronda.

The film will be “Sideways.” The misadventures begin when Miles (Paul Giamatti), an un-recovered divorcé and would-be novelist with a wine fixation, decides to gift old college buddy and washed-up actor Jack (Thomas Haden Church) with a celebratory trip to the vineyards of the Santa Ynez Valley the week before Jack’s wedding. Both men begin to careen dangerously and comically toward mid-life crises.

It’s 2 hours and 6 minutes and is Rated: R (nudity, language, some strong sexual content).

Dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. from Gianno’s and will include Neapolitan pizza, dessert and wine.

The film will begin at dark.

Tickets are $30 at raffaldini.com.

Exhibit

Artworks Gallery will present two new exhibitions through Oct. 1 at 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem.

“A Leg to Stand On” is a new series of work by Jessica Tefft, and “The Forest” is a continued series of work by Wendell Myers.

Tefft’s new work looks at how tragedy and trauma can transform us. Tefft examines the idea of tragedy, loss and resiliency through collages and augmented reality.

Myers continues his series of trees and thickets of untended brush inspired by the time he and his late wife, Pam, spent in Poland over the past 15 years. Myers layers saturated color to produce an active surface with visual depth and detail.

Gallery hours are 11-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

Film series

Reynolda House Museum of American Art has announced the lineup for the 2022 season of Cinema Under the Stars.

The films have been curated by Aperture Cinema with Reynolda’s fall exhibition, “Chrome Dreams and Infinite Reflections: American Photorealism,” as inspiration.

The schedule will be:

Sept. 2: The 1960 rom-com “The Apartment” with Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine

Sept. 14: Oscar winner for Best Picture “La La Land” with Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

Beer and wine will be for sale at 7:30 p.m., and the movie will begin at sunset about 8:30 p.m. Guests should bring blankets or chairs. In case of rain, the screening will move indoors with limited seating.

Arts events

The University of North Carolina School of the Arts has announced its 2022-2023 season, offering dance, drama, music/opera and filmmaking.

Some of the upcoming performances include:

7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 in Freedman Theatre: Sandbox Percussion. Guest ensemble Sandbox Percussion will perform “Seven Pillars,” a boldly genre-defying audio and video collaboration for percussion quartet, by critically acclaimed composer Andy Akiho.

7:30 p.m. Sept. 10 in Watson Hall (also livestreamed): Latonia Moore. Internationally acclaimed soprano Latonia Moore, recently seen as Billie in “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” and as Serena in “Porgy & Bess” at the Metropolitan Opera, will present a recital featuring the music of Verdi, Rachmaninoff, Katherine Davis, Roger Quilter and Strauss with faculty-artist Allison Gagnon at the piano.

7:30 p.m., Sept. 13 in Watson Hall (also livestreamed) and 3 p.m. April 2 in Reynolda House and Museum: Reynolda Quartet

Tickets and a complete schedule are available at www.uncsa.edu/performances.

Fair

The annual Central Carolina Fair will be from Sept. 9-18 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro.

The fair will feature rides, carnival food, games and attractions for all ages.

Hours will be 5-11 p.m. Sept. 9; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 10; 1-11 p.m. Sept. 11; 5-10 p.m. Sept. 14; 5-10 p.m. Sept. 15; 5-11 p.m. Sept. 16; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 17; and noon-9 p.m. Sept. 18.

Admission is $6. Children under 42 inches tall, seniors, college students and military are free with ID. Admission from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. Sept. 14 and 15 is $1 with $1 rides, select food items and parking.