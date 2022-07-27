Arts Briefs: Jazz With Words, Monet Beatty and Lorena Guillén Tango Ensemble

Concert series

Music Carolina SummerFest will celebrate its 15 season with concerts from Aug. 7-Sept. 1 in locations around Winston-Salem.

Artistic directors Joe Mount and Matt Kendrick announced this year’s schedule, which will feature over 60 musicians, as well as 7 dancers, and 2 poets.

7-7:30 p.m. Aug. 7: Jazz With Words: Diana Tuffin, vocalist, at Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St., Winston-Salem. Diana Tuffin, vocals; Matt Kendrick, bass; Kassem Williams, drums; Michael Kinchen, Saxophone; Federico Pivetta, piano; and Spencer Aubrey, poetry. $26 general admission at musiccarolina.org.

7:30 p.m. Aug. 9: at Reynolds Place Theatre at Milton Rhodes Center, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Lorena Guillén, voice and artistic director; Alejandro Rutty, piano and bass; Jacqui Carrasco, violin; Guy Capuzzo, guitar; Adam Ricci, piano; Erik Schmidt, percussion. $26 general admission at musiccarolina.org.

11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Aug. 11: Summer Dances at SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. Choreographers Elizabeth Clendinning, Janice Lancaster and Monet Beatty. $26 general admission at musiccarolina.org.

7:30 p.m. Aug. 13: Bossa Nova with Martha Bassett’s Quarteto Brasil at Milton Rhodes Center, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Martha Bassett, guitar/vocals; Russell Kelly, guitar; Brevan Hampden, percussion; and Reagan Mitchell, saxophone/flute. $26 general admission at musiccarolina.org.

7:30 p.m. Aug. 14: The Piedmont Jazz Composers Collective at Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St., Winston-Salem. Matt Kendrick, bass; Federico Pivetta, piano; Michael Kinchen, saxophone; Cameron MacManus, trombone; and Kassem Williams, drums. $26 general admission at musiccarolina.org.

7:30 p.m. Aug. 17: Shall We Dance? — Larry Weng, piano at Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St., Winston-Salem. $26 general admission at musiccarolina.org.

7:30 p.m. Aug. 19: The Warp Trio at Reynolds Place Theatre at Milton Rhodes Center, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Mikael Darmanie, piano; Josh Henderson, violin; Ju Young Lee, cello; Rick Martinez, percussion; Emily Haughton, dancer; and Likwuid, spoken word/emcee. $26 general admission at musiccarolina.org.

3 p.m. Aug. 20: “Peter and the Wolf: A Free Family Concert” at SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. Jason McKinney, narrator; Peter Shanahan, flute; Matthew Covington, oboe; Ron Rudkin, clarinet; Joe Mount, horn; Carol Bernstorf, bassoon; and Beverly Naiditch, percussion. Free.

7:30 p.m. Aug. 27: Piedmont Opera at Calvary Moravian, 600 Holly Ave. NW, Winston-Salem. An annual favorite with maestro James Allbritten and artists from the Piedmont Opera. $26 general admission at musiccarolina.org.

7:30 p.m. Aug. 30: Original Americana Music with “Our Band” at Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St., Winston-Salem. Sasha Papernik and Justin Poindexter with special guests Bennett Sullivan (banjo) and Pat Lawrence (bass). $26 general admission at musiccarolina.org.

7:30 p.m. Sept. 1: Schubert to Shaw at Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St., Winston-Salem. The Eno String Quartet with Mimi Solomon and Michael Ashton. $26 general admission at musiccarolina.org.

History event

Historic Bethabara Park will present Indigenous Peoples and Moravians: A Celebration of Cultures from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 6 at 2147 Bethabara Road, Winston-Salem.

Members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians will be onsite to share their culture, history and crafts. Staff members from the Lam Museum of Anthropology will display and discuss artifacts from their North Carolina Native American archaeological collection. A park guide will lead two tours about indigenous peoples to 1800. And the Felt and Soul Puppet Theater will perform throughout the day.

Admission is free.

Call 336-924-8191 or visit historicbethabara.org.

Outdoor concerts

Summer outdoor concerts will continue with:

11:30 a.m. July 29: Lydia Pitt at Tunes @ Noon at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring or buy lunch. Food trucks on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

7 p.m. July 29: Room 42 (rock, country, blues) with food by rockin’ Moroccan (Mediterranean plates, burgers, vegetarian options) at Friday Flavors at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10. Rain or shine. Bring chairs or reserve a table at 336-644-9908. Wine, beer, food for sale. No outside food or alcohol. No pets. 336-644-9908, stonefieldcellars.com.

7 p.m. July 30: Ashley Virginia (indie-folk) at Saturday City Sunsets at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Free. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. Food trucks, brewery, crafts vendors on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

7 p.m. July 30: Camel City Yacht Club (soft rock) at Summer on Liberty at the intersection of Sixth and Liberty streets, Winston-Salem. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.

6 p.m. July 31: Nu Blu (bluegrass) at MUSEP at Country Park Shelter 7, 3802 Jaycee Park Drive. Food trucks: Slush Rush and Sweet’s Turkey BBQ and Catering. Free, donations accepted. Food trucks on-site. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. greensboro-nc.gov/MUSEP, facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro.

6:30 p.m. July 31: Donna Hughes & Friends (indie, folk) at Arts Splash at High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., High Point. Free. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, picnic dinners. No alcohol. 336-889-ARTS (2787), highpointarts.org.

Concert

Fiddle & Bow Society will present Graymatter at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at The Crown at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro.

Graymatter, an acoustic rock group, is made up of Brad Gray (vocals, acoustic and electric guitars), Barry Gray (vocals and acoustic guitar), Bev Gray Gude (vocals, 12-string and high-strung acoustic guitars, bodhran, percussion and flute) and Dave Gude (vocals, acoustic guitar, tenor banjo, harmonica and mandolin).

Tickets are $21.20 in advance at carolinatheatre.com or $23.30 the day of the show.

Concert

Summer Wars will be from 7:30 p.m. to midnight Aug. 5 at ETC. Greensboro, 1333 Grove St., Greensboro.

The variety show will feature hip-hop, punk and neo-soul music.

Performers will include OG Spliff, Ban Saint, NU-WRLD, Pynk Mo$cato, Samurai Yola, 47 Eyez On Me and FBE BIG JOHN

Bring your own drinks.

Admission is $5 in advance at eventbrite.com or $10 the day of the show.