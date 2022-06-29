Arts Briefs: New Artworks Gallery exhibit July 1

New exhibit

Artworks Gallery will present a new exhibit, “Organic Impressions,” through July 30 at 564 N. Trade St. in Winston-Salem, featuring work by Seth Moskowitz and Mona Wu.

The exhibit will be part of the next Gallery Hop from 7 to 9 p.m. July 1.

An artist reception will be from 2 to 4 p.m. July 10.

Moskowitz is a Winston-Salem-based artist who creates and combines photographic images into artwork that rarely resembles photography or the images that they incorporate. He describes the creation of his work as “an escape from the verbal cacophony of the workaday world — a way to enter a peaceful, magical place that is literally, beyond words.” His artwork focuses on nature and nudes and combinations of both.

A native of China, Mona Wu immigrated to the U.S. in 1970. She studied Chinese painting and calligraphy in Hong Kong then received her bachelor of arts in art history from Salem College in 1996. She also studied printmaking at Wake Forest University from 1997-2014. Wu has taught classes and workshops in Chinese art and printmaking at Salem Community College, Reynolda House of American Art and Sawtooth School of Visual Art. Wu presents a series of monotype prints featuring fall and winter foliage in their natural forms but have been transformed into an expressive collage work by manipulations in the printing process. This exhibition is free and open to the public.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Call 336-723-5890 or visit Artworks-Gallery.org.

Concert

NC Brass Band will present “Bold As Brass” on the front lawn at Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, 750 Marguerite Drive in Winston-Salem from 5 to 8 p.m. July 2.

The concert will be “Stars & Stripes” and will feature patriotic music, food trucks, drinks and more.

Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger at secca.org.

New exhibit

Minglewood Farm and Nature Preserve is hosting an art installation through Nov. 12 at 238 Minglewood Road in Westfield.

The display, by Clemmons resident Marianne DiNapoli-Mylet, is called Sojourn STICKITs. It features sculptures by DiNapoli-Mylet created from sticks, dress pattern paper and lace depicting three feminine figures on welded metal armature. Make a reservation to visit at 336-351-2945 or minglewoodpreserve.org. Visit dinapoli-mylet.com for more about DiNapoli-Mylet.

New exhibit

The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) will host “Will Wilson: Connecting the Dots,” a mid-career retrospective of the Diné (Navajo) photographer and community engagement artist, through Dec. 11 in the Main Gallery at 750 Marguerite Drive in Winston-Salem.

A prolific artist with a wide range of technical experience, Wilson presents an artistic vision that is experimental in technique and approach. His works use cutting-edge technologies alongside historical photographic processes, including augmented reality, drone photography and tintypes.

This exhibition showcases photography and sculpture from three significant bodies of work created over the past two decades, addressing topics such as environmental justice, institutional racism and Indigenous futurism.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Outdoor concerts

Summer outdoor concerts will continue with:

11:30 a.m. July 1: John Mark Ridge Music (country, rock, blues, bluegrass, gospel) at Tunes @ Noon at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring or buy lunch. Food trucks on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

7 p.m. July 1: WristBand (classic blues, Southern rock) with food by Saucey Chick (gourmet sauced food) at Friday Flavors at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10. Rain or shine. Bring chairs or reserve a table at 336-644-9908. Wine, beer, food for sale. No outside food or alcohol. No pets. 336-644-9908, stonefieldcellars.com.

7 p.m. July 2: Drew Foust (roots, rock, soul) at Saturday City Sunsets at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Free. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. Food trucks, brewery, crafts vendors on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

7 p.m. July 2: Smitty & the Jumpstarters (swing rock) at Summer on Liberty at the intersection of Sixth and Liberty streets, Winston-Salem. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.

11:30 a.m. July 8: Abby Lane at Tunes @ Noon at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring or buy lunch. Food trucks on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

7 p.m. July 8: Galfean (Celtic) with food by Lobster Dogs (lobster, crab, shrimp, chicken, vegetarian) at Friday Flavors at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10. Rain or shine. Bring chairs or reserve a table at 336-644-9908. Wine, beer, food for sale. No outside food or alcohol. No pets. 336-644-9908, stonefieldcellars.com.

6:30 p.m. July 8: Marcus Johnson with Mia Thompson opening at Downtown Jazz Series at Corpening Plaza, 237 W. First St., Winston-Salem. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.

7 p.m. July 9: Abigail Dowd (folk, rock, blues) at Saturday City Sunsets at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Free. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. Food trucks, brewery, crafts vendors on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

6 p.m. July 9: Ghosts of Liberty (blues, folk) and Barefoot Modern (Americana folk, rock) at Oak Ridge’s Music in the Park, 6231 Lisa Drive, Oak Ridge. Free, donations accepted. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. Food, drinks for sale. No alcohol. oakridgenc.com.

7 p.m. July 9: Envision (variety) at Summer on Liberty at the intersection of Sixth and Liberty streets, Winston-Salem. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.

6 p.m. July 10: Sunqueen Kelcey and the Soular Flares (soul/rock) at MUSEP at Latham Park, W. Wendover Ave. at Latham and Cridland Roads. Food trucks: Scoop Zone and Sweet’s Turkey BBQ and Catering. Free, donations accepted. Food trucks on-site. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. greensboro-nc.gov/MUSEP, facebook.com/Creative Greensboro.