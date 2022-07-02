Arts Briefs: New exhibits

New exhibit

Artfolios will be at Gaia during the month of July for a group show entitled “The Bohemian Spirit,” featuring the works of Alix Hitchcock, Barbara Lister-Sink, Jessica Singerman and Virginia Shepley.

The public is invited to a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. July 7 at 45 Miller St. in Winston-Salem. A gallery talk will be at 5 p.m., and small artworks will be available for immediate purchase.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. “This show not only highlights the beauty, strength and individuality of women but it speaks to our adventurous souls. This free-spirited collection pairs music, artistry and spirituality — a combination beautiful to behold,” shared Carrie Leigh Dickey, curator of the show and owner of Artfolios.

Visit artfolios.shop/gaia.

New exhibit

Artworks Gallery will present a new exhibit, “Organic Impressions,” through July 30 at 564 N. Trade St. in Winston-Salem, featuring work by Seth Moskowitz and Mona Wu.

An artist reception will be from 2 to 4 p.m. July 10.

Moskowitz is a Winston-Salem-based artist who creates and combines photographic images into artwork that rarely resembles photography or the images that they incorporate. He describes the creation of his work as “an escape from the verbal cacophony of the workaday world — a way to enter a peaceful, magical place that is literally, beyond words.” His artwork focuses on nature and nudes and combinations of both.

A native of China, Mona Wu immigrated to the U.S. in 1970. She studied Chinese painting and calligraphy in Hong Kong then received her bachelor of arts in art history from Salem College in 1996. She also studied printmaking at Wake Forest University from 1997-2014. Wu has taught classes and workshops in Chinese art and printmaking at Salem Community College, Reynolda House of American Art and Sawtooth School of Visual Art. Wu presents a series of monotype prints featuring fall and winter foliage in their natural forms but have been transformed into an expressive collage work by manipulations in the printing process. This exhibition is free and open to the public.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Call 336-723-5890 or visit Artworks-Gallery.org.

Kid event

Children and adults can walk among the dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest comes to Winston-Salem.

More than 50 dinosaurs of all sizes will be available for viewing 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 3 at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, 569 Fairgrounds Blvd., Gate 7, in Winston-Salem.

Tickets are $22 for adults and children 2-12, $19 for seniors 65 and older, free for children younger than 2 at tinyurl.com/5n6nhk8s and will offer access to live shows, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur and marine exhibits. An all-access ticket for kids is $36 and includes dinosaur rides, inflatables, fossil dig and more. Tickets for individual activities start at $6. Tickets are sold in time slots.

New exhibit

Minglewood Farm and Nature Preserve is hosting an art installation through Nov. 12 at 238 Minglewood Road in Westfield.

The display, by Clemmons resident Marianne DiNapoli-Mylet, is called Sojourn STICKITs. It features sculptures by DiNapoli-Mylet created from sticks, dress pattern paper and lace depicting three feminine figures on welded metal armature. Make a reservation to visit at 336-351-2945 or minglewoodpreserve.org. Visit dinapoli-mylet.com for more about DiNapoli-Mylet.

New exhibit

The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) will host “Will Wilson: Connecting the Dots,” a mid-career retrospective of the Diné (Navajo) photographer and community engagement artist, through Dec. 11 in the Main Gallery at 750 Marguerite Drive in Winston-Salem.

A prolific artist with a wide range of technical experience, Wilson presents an artistic vision that is experimental in technique and approach. His works use cutting-edge technologies alongside historical photographic processes, including augmented reality, drone photography and tintypes.

This exhibition showcases photography and sculpture from three significant bodies of work created over the past two decades, addressing topics such as environmental justice, institutional racism and Indigenous futurism.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Outdoor concerts

Summer outdoor concerts will continue with:

11:30 a.m. July 8: Abby Lane at Tunes @ Noon at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring or buy lunch. Food trucks on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

7 p.m. July 8: Galfean (Celtic) with food by Lobster Dogs (lobster, crab, shrimp, chicken, vegetarian) at Friday Flavors at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10. Rain or shine. Bring chairs or reserve a table at 336-644-9908. Wine, beer, food for sale. No outside food or alcohol. No pets. 336-644-9908, stonefieldcellars.com.

6:30 p.m. July 8: Marcus Johnson with Mia Thompson opening at Downtown Jazz Series at Corpening Plaza, 237 W. First St., Winston-Salem. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.

7 p.m. July 9: Abigail Dowd (folk, rock, blues) at Saturday City Sunsets at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Free. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. Food trucks, brewery, crafts vendors on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

6 p.m. July 9: Ghosts of Liberty (blues, folk) and Barefoot Modern (Americana folk, rock) at Oak Ridge’s Music in the Park, 6231 Lisa Drive, Oak Ridge. Free, donations accepted. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. Food, drinks for sale. No alcohol. oakridgenc.com.

7 p.m. July 9: Envision (variety) at Summer on Liberty at the intersection of Sixth and Liberty streets, Winston-Salem. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.

6 p.m. July 10: Sunqueen Kelcey and the Soular Flares (soul/rock) at MUSEP at Latham Park, W. Wendover Ave. at Latham and Cridland Roads. Food trucks: Scoop Zone and Sweet’s Turkey BBQ and Catering. Free, donations accepted. Food trucks on-site. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. greensboro-nc.gov/MUSEP, facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro.