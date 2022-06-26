Arts Briefs: Organic art, a brass band and a day for dogs

New exhibit

Artworks Gallery will present a new exhibit, “Organic Impressions,” from June 26 to July 30 at 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem, featuring work by Seth Moskowitz and Mona Wu.

The exhibit will be part of the next Gallery Hop from 7 to 9 p.m. July 1.

An artist reception will be from 2 to 4 p.m. July 10.

Moskowitz is a Winston-Salem-based artist who creates and combines photographic images into artwork that rarely resembles photography or the images that they incorporate. He describes the creation of his work as “an escape from the verbal cacophony of the workaday world — a way to enter a peaceful, magical place that is literally, beyond words.” His artwork focuses on nature and nudes and combinations of both.

A native of China, Mona Wu immigrated to the U.S. in 1970. She studied Chinese painting and calligraphy in Hong Kong then received her bachelor of arts in art history from Salem College in 1996. She also studied Printmaking at Wake Forest University from 1997-2014. Wu has taught classes and workshops in Chinese art and Printmaking at Salem Community College, Reynolda House of American Art and Sawtooth School of Visual Art. Wu presents a series of monotype prints featuring fall and winter foliage in their natural forms but have been transformed into an expressive collage work by manipulations in the printing process. This exhibition is free and open to the public.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Call 336-723-5890 or visit Artworks-Gallery.org.

Concert

NC Brass Band will present “Bold As Brass” on the front lawn at Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem.

The July 2 concert will be “Stars & Stripes” and will feature patriotic music, food trucks, drinks and more.

Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and younger at secca.org.

New exhibit

Minglewood Farm and Nature Preserve is hosting an art installation through Nov. 12 at 238 Minglewood Road in Westfield.

The display, by Clemmons resident Marianne DiNapoli-Mylet, is called Sojourn STICKITs. It features sculptures by DiNapoli-Mylet created from sticks, dress pattern paper and lace depicting three feminine figures on welded metal armature. Make a reservation to visit at 336-351-2945 or minglewoodpreserve.org. Visit dinapoli-mylet.com for more about DiNapoli-Mylet.

New exhibit

The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) will host “Will Wilson: Connecting the Dots,” a mid-career retrospective of the Diné (Navajo) photographer and community engagement artist, through Dec. 11 in the Main Gallery at 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem.

A prolific artist with a wide range of technical experience, Wilson presents an artistic vision that is experimental in technique and approach. His works use cutting-edge technologies alongside historical photographic processes, including augmented reality, drone photography and tintypes.

This exhibition showcases photography and sculpture from three significant bodies of work created over the past two decades, addressing topics such as environmental justice, institutional racism and indigenous futurism.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, noon-8 p.m. Thursday, noon-5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

Outdoor concerts

Summer outdoor concerts will continue with:

7 p.m. July 2: Drew Foust (roots, rock, soul) at Saturday City Sunsets at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. Food trucks, brewery, crafts vendors on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

7 p.m. July 2: Smitty & the Jumpstarters (swing rock) at Summer on Liberty at the intersection of Sixth and Liberty streets, Winston-Salem. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.

Pride March

Greensboro Pride will hold a Pride March to Remember at 6 p.m. June 28 starting outside the International Civil Rights Center and Museum at 134 S. Elm St. in downtown Greensboro.

The event will commemorate the 53rd anniversary of the Stonewall Inn riots in New York City, which were the catalyst for the modern gay-rights movement.

Attendees can also participate in a silent march to Governmental Plaza, where the evening will commence with speakers and a candlelight vigil.

The Stonewall riots were a series of protests by members of the gay community in response to a police raid at the Stonewall Inn in New York City. The riots took place in the early hours of June 28, 1969.

Greensboro Pride will donate $1 for every attendee to the Trevor Project, a nonprofit focusing on suicide prevention efforts for youth in the LGBTQIA2+ community.

Attendees are encouraged to bring signs showing their support of the LGBTQIA2+ community.

Visit greensboropride.org and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.