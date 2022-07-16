Arts Briefs: Outdoor concerts, Rap Round Robin and more coming up in the Triad

Outdoor concerts

Summer outdoor concerts will continue with:

6 p.m. July 17: The Beauty Operators (blues/indie/rock) at MUSEP at Guilford College, 5800 W. Friendly Ave. Food trucks: Scoop Zone and Taqueria El Azteca. Free, donations accepted. Food trucks on-site. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. greensboro-nc.gov/MUSEP, facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro.

6:30 p.m. July 17: Backstreet (bluegrass) at Arts Splash at Oak Hollow Festival Park, 1841 Eastchester Drive, High Point. Free. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, picnic dinners. No alcohol. 336-889-ARTS (2787), highpointarts.org.

6:30 p.m. July 22: Lin Rountree with Vincent Crenshaw opening at Downtown Jazz Series at Corpening Plaza, 237 W. First St., Winston-Salem. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.

7 p.m. July 22: City Dirt Trio (Acoustic rock/Americana) with food by Smoke City (hibachi with a twist and Monk Sauce) at Friday Flavors at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10. Rain or shine. Bring chairs or reserve a table at 336-644-9908. Wine, beer, food for sale. No outside food or alcohol. No pets. 336-644-9908, stonefieldcellars.com.

7 p.m. July 23: Pure Fiyah (reggae) at Saturday City Sunsets at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Free. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. Food trucks, brewery, crafts vendors on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

7 p.m. July 23: West End Mambo (salsa) at Summer on Liberty at the intersection of Sixth and Liberty streets, Winston-Salem. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.

6 p.m. July 24: A Sign of the Times (jazz/R&B) at MUSEP at Gateway Gardens, 2924 E. Gate City Blvd. Food trucks: Scoop Zone and Hot Diggity Dog. Free, donations accepted. Food trucks on-site. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. greensboro-nc.gov/MUSEP, facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro.

Hip-hop event

Rap Round Robin, an annual hip-hop event, will be at 8 p.m. July 22 outside Monstercade at 204 West Acadia Ave. in Winston-Salem.

This year’s lineup is Emceein Eye, OG Spliff, Been Boomin, PT Burnem, Height Keech and Josh Stokes.

The cost is $10. Ages 21 and up.

A memorial for the late Joshua Brookshire, aka Unspeakable, is also planned. Brookshire organized Rap Round Robin with his brother, Aaron Brookshire, aka Emceein Eye.

New exhibit

Artworks Gallery will present a new exhibit, “Organic Impressions,” through July 30 at 564 N. Trade St. in Winston-Salem, featuring work by Seth Moskowitz and Mona Wu.

Moskowitz is a Winston-Salem-based artist who creates and combines photographic images into artwork that rarely resembles photography or the images that they incorporate. He describes the creation of his work as “an escape from the verbal cacophony of the workaday world — a way to enter a peaceful, magical place that is literally beyond words.” His artwork focuses on nature and nudes and combinations of both.

A native of China, Mona Wu immigrated to the U.S. in 1970. She studied Chinese painting and calligraphy in Hong Kong then received her bachelor of arts in art history from Salem College in 1996. She also studied printmaking at Wake Forest University from 1997-2014. Wu has taught classes and workshops in Chinese art and printmaking at Salem Community College, Reynolda House of American Art and Sawtooth School of Visual Art. Wu presents a series of monotype prints featuring fall and winter foliage in their natural forms but have been transformed into an expressive collage work by manipulations in the printing process. This exhibition is free and open to the public.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Call 336-723-5890 or visit Artworks-Gallery.org.

New exhibit

The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) will host “Will Wilson: Connecting the Dots,” a mid-career retrospective of the Diné (Navajo) photographer and community engagement artist, through Dec. 11 in the Main Gallery at 750 Marguerite Drive in Winston-Salem.

A prolific artist with a wide range of technical experience, Wilson presents an artistic vision that is experimental in technique and approach. His works use cutting-edge technologies alongside historical photographic processes, including augmented reality, drone photography and tintypes.

This exhibition showcases photography and sculpture from three significant bodies of work created over the past two decades, addressing topics such as environmental justice, institutional racism and Indigenous futurism.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, noon-8 p.m. Thursday, noon-5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.