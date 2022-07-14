Arts Briefs: Where to find writers, rock and hip hop

Author event

Local writer Frank Morelli of High Point and New York Times bestseller Amber Smith, a Charlotte resident, have teamed up with Forsyth County Public Library to host a series of summer reading events for middle and high school students.

The authors will meet readers, discuss their work and their writing processes, answer reader questions and sign copies of their books.

The writers will visit Paddison Memorial Branch at 248 Harmon Lane, Kernersville, at 10 a.m. July 15.

Visit forsyth.cc/library.

Outdoor concerts

Summer outdoor concerts will continue with:

7 p.m. July 15: Second Glance Band (rock, country, blues) with food by Big Cheese (burgers and more) at Friday Flavors at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10. Rain or shine. Bring chairs or reserve a table at 336-644-9908. Wine, beer, food for sale. No outside food or alcohol. No pets. 336-644-9908, stonefieldcellars.com.

7 p.m. July 16: The Grand Ole Uproar (rock, Americana, hippie-tonk) at Saturday City Sunsets at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Free. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. Food trucks, brewery, crafts vendors on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodown townparks.org.

7 p.m. July 16: Withdrew (rock) at Summer on Liberty at the intersection of Sixth and Liberty streets, Winston-Salem. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.6 p.m. July 16: The Castaways (beach, country, Top 40, Southern rock) with Taco Bros Food Truck and Kona Ice at Music-in-the-Park at Summerfield Community Park Amphitheatre, 5404 Centerfield Road, Summerfield. summerfieldnc.gov.

6 p.m. July 17: The Beauty Operators (blues/indie/rock) at MUSEP at Guilford College, 5800 W. Friendly Ave. Food trucks: Scoop Zone and Taqueria El Azteca. Free, donations accepted. Food trucks on-site. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. greensboro-nc.gov/MUSEP, facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro.

6:30 p.m. July 17: Backstreet (bluegrass) at Arts Splash at Oak Hollow Festival Park, 1841 Eastchester Drive, High Point. Free. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, picnic dinners. No alcohol. 336-889-ARTS (2787), highpointarts.org.

6:30 p.m. July 22: Lin Rountree with Vincent Crenshaw opening at Downtown Jazz Series at Corpening Plaza, 237 W. First St., Winston-Salem. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.

7 p.m. July 22: City Dirt Trio (Acoustic rock/Americana) with food by Smoke City (hibachi with a twist and Monk Sauce) at Friday Flavors at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10. Rain or shine. Bring chairs or reserve a table at 336-644-9908. Wine, beer, food for sale. No outside food or alcohol. No pets. 336-644-9908, stonefieldcellars.com.

7 p.m. July 23: Pure Fiyah (reggae) at Saturday City Sunsets at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Free. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. Food trucks, brewery, crafts vendors on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

7 p.m. July 23: West End Mambo (salsa) at Summer on Liberty at the intersection of Sixth and Liberty streets, Winston-Salem. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.

6 p.m. July 24: A Sign of the Times (jazz/R&B) at MUSEP at Gateway Gardens, 2924 E. Gate City Blvd. Food trucks: Scoop Zone and Hot Diggity Dog. Free, donations accepted. Food trucks on-site. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. greensboro-nc.gov/MUSEP, facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro.

Hip-hop event

Rap Round Robin, an annual hip-hop event, will be at 8 p.m. July 22 outside Monstercade at 204 West Acadia Ave. in Winston-Salem.

This year’s lineup is Emceein Eye, OG Spliff, Been Boomin, PT Burnem, Height Keech and Josh Stokes.

The cost is $10. Ages 21 and up.

A memorial for the late Joshua Brookshire, aka Unspeakable, is also planned. Brookshire organized Rap Round Robin with his brother, Aaron Brookshire, aka Emceein Eye.

Film grant

OUT at the Movies, Winston Salem’s International LGBTQIA+ Film Festival, has announced its inaugural Emerging Artist Film Grant.

This grant is intended to supplement the budget for an emerging LGBTQIA+ filmmaker in the creation of a film.

The winner will receive $5,000, along with access to a group of mentors from various disciplines within the film production world.

The winner will also get an all-access pass to attend the 2022 OATM Film Festival, which will take place Sept. 29-Oct. 2.

The first and second runners-up will also gain access to the mentorship, as well as passes to the 2022 OATM Film Festival.

All three winners will be given the chance to screen their finished films at the 2023 OUT at the Movies International Film Festival.

Applications will be accepted from any filmmaker or filmmaking team with a project that focuses on sharing the queer experience in documentary or narrative form.

OUT at the Movies works to share diverse experiences through film and build community in the process. OUT at the Movies will also award its annual scholarship to a queer student in the UNCSA School of Filmmaking.

New exhibit

Artworks Gallery will present a new exhibit, “Organic Impressions,” through July 30 at 564 N. Trade St. in Winston-Salem, featuring work by Seth Moskowitz and Mona Wu.

Moskowitz is a Winston-Salem-based artist who creates and combines photographic images into artwork that rarely resembles photography or the images that they incorporate. He describes the creation of his work as “an escape from the verbal cacophony of the workaday world — a way to enter a peaceful, magical place that is literally beyond words.” His artwork focuses on nature and nudes and combinations of both.

A native of China, Mona Wu immigrated to the U.S. in 1970. She studied Chinese painting and calligraphy in Hong Kong then received her bachelor of arts in art history from Salem College in 1996. She also studied printmaking at Wake Forest University from 1997-2014. Wu has taught classes and workshops in Chinese art and printmaking at Salem Community College, Reynolda House of American Art and Sawtooth School of Visual Art. Wu presents a series of monotype prints featuring fall and winter foliage in their natural forms but have been transformed into an expressive collage work by manipulations in the printing process. This exhibition is free and open to the public.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Call 336-723-5890 or visit Artworks-Gallery.org.