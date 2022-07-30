Arts Briefs

Film screening

The film was shot in 2019 but foreshadowed the Jan. 6, 2020, insurrection and much of what is happening politically in the U.S.

Pinkins will be at the screening. She is in Winston-Salem as a celebrity guest for the bi-annual National Black Theater Festival (ncblackrep.org).

A reading of her play “Jeffrey Manor,” starring Lisa Arrindell, Dawnn Lewis and Starletta Dupois will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 2 in the Bethabara Room at 425 Cherry St. Admission to the reading is free.

Pinkins has performed in nine Broadway shows, most recently playing Emmett Till’s grandmother, Alma, in “Women of the Movement ABC/HULU.” She was also on TV in “All My Children,” “As the World Turns,” “Scandal,” “Madam Secretary,” “Gotham” and “Fear the Walking Dead.”

Tickets are $15.

Golf, concert

Kernersville native Chris Lane will play golf in the morning and music in the evening on Aug. 3 as part of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Lane will play in the Pro-Am at Sedgefield Country Club, 3201 Forsyth Drive, Greensboro, and then play a concert at Piedmont Hall, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro.

Lane played baseball at Glenn High School and UNC-Charlotte, but injuries ended his career prematurely. He then turned his attention to music. Lane has three No. 1 singles; “Big, Big Plans” and “Fix,” both of which went platinum, and “I Don’t Know About You,” which went double platinum. Guest artist will be Ross Coppley, a Lexington native.

Tickets are $95 and include one round of the tournament (Wednesday through Sunday) and the concert at tinyurl.com/2p8fj3x8. $40 of each ticket will be donated to Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem and Cone Health Tim & Carolyn Rice Center for Child and Adolescent Health in Greensboro.

Doors open for the concert at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets for the golf tournament are on sale at wyndhamchampionship.com/tickets.

Musical

Stained Glass Playhouse will present “Godspell” at 4401 Indiana Ave. in Winston-Salem.

In “Godspell,” a small group of people help Jesus Christ tell parables by using games, storytelling techniques and hefty doses of comic timing. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus’ messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life.

Performances will be at 8 p.m. July 29-30, Aug. 5-6 and 12-13; and 3 p.m. July 31 and Aug. 7 and 14.

Tickets are $17 for adults, $14 for seniors and teachers and $12 for students at stainedglassplayhouse.org/godspell.

History event

Historic Bethabara Park will present Indigenous Peoples and Moravians: A Celebration of Cultures from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 6 at 2147 Bethabara Road, Winston-Salem.

Members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians will be onsite to share their culture, history and crafts. Staff members from the Lam Museum of Anthropology will display and discuss artifacts from their North Carolina Native American archaeological collection. A park guide will lead two tours about indigenous peoples to 1800. And the Felt and Soul Puppet Theater will perform throughout the day.

Admission is free.

Call 336-924-8191 or visit historicbethabara.org.

Outdoor concerts

Summer outdoor concerts will continue with:

6 p.m. July 31: Nu Blu (bluegrass) at MUSEP at Country Park Shelter 7, 3802 Jaycee Park Drive. Food trucks: Slush Rush and Sweet’s Turkey BBQ and Catering. Free, donations accepted. Food trucks on-site. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. greensboro-nc.gov/MUSEP, facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro.

6:30 p.m. July 31: Donna Hughes & Friends (indie, folk) at Arts Splash at High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., High Point. Free. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, picnic dinners. No alcohol. 336-889-ARTS (2787), highpointarts.org.

7 p.m. Aug. 5: The Ghosts of Liberty (Tyler and Emma Millard) with food by Taco Bros (tacos, burritos, quesadillas) at Friday Flavors at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10. Rain or shine. Bring chairs or reserve a table at 336-644-9908. Wine, beer, food for sale. No outside food or alcohol. No pets. 336-644-9908, stonefieldcellars.com.

7 p.m. Aug. 6: SunQueen Kelcey & The Soular Flares (R&B, soul) at Saturday City Sunsets at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Free. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. Food trucks, brewery, crafts vendors on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

7 p.m. Aug. 6: O.S.P. Band (high-energy variety, covers) at Summer on Liberty at the intersection of Sixth and Liberty streets, Winston-Salem. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.

6 p.m. Aug. 7: doby (funk/soul) at MUSEP at Keeley Park, 4100 Keeley Road. Food trucks Slush Rush and Hot Diggity Dog. Free, donations accepted. Food trucks on-site. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. greensboro-nc.gov/MUSEP, facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro.

Concert

Fiddle & Bow Society will present Graymatter at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at The Crown at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro.

Graymatter, an acoustic rock group, is made up of Brad Gray (vocals, acoustic and electric guitars), Barry Gray (vocals and acoustic guitar), Bev Gray Gude (vocals, 12-string and high-strung acoustic guitars, bodhran, percussion and flute) and Dave Gude (vocals, acoustic guitar, tenor banjo, harmonica and mandolin).

Tickets are $21.20 in advance at carolinatheatre.com or $23.30 the day of the show.

Concert

Summer Wars will be from 7:30 p.m. to midnight Aug. 5 at ETC. Greensboro, 1333 Grove St., Greensboro.

The variety show will feature hip-hop, punk and neo-soul music.

Performers will include OG Spliff, Ban Saint, NU-WRLD, Pynk Mo$cato, Samurai Yola, 47 Eyez On Me and FBE BIG JOHN

Bring your own drinks.

Admission is $5 in advance at eventbrite.com or $10 the day of the show.

Concert

Salem Band’s final summer concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at Salem Square, 649 S. Main St., Winston-Salem.

The Salem Band Alumni Concert will celebrate everyone who has been part of the historic band.

Music will include selections from “The Sound of Music,” big bands, soloists Mignon Dobbins and Jeff Whitsett and “1812 Overture.”

The concert is free. Bring blankets or chairs. Food vendors will be on-site.

The rain date is Aug. 12.

Established in 1771, Salem Band is the oldest, continuous mixed wind ensemble in the nation. Eileen Young is the music director.

Event

Join the artists of the Winston-Salem Downtown Arts District Association (DADA) from 7 to 10 p.m. Aug. 5 for the next event in the DADA First Friday Gallery Hop series at 604-A N. Trade St., Winston-Salem.

The featured exhibition in the DADA Members Gallery is “Piedmont Landscapes” a collection of works by artist Rick Jones. Original works of art and prints of some of the individual pieces in the gallery are available for sale.

“ART in the INTERSECTION,” will return, showcasing visual and performing artists working live at the intersection of Sixth and Trade streets. The August event also will feature anniversary events from The B String and Visual Index.

Other special events will include new Exhibitions at Artworks Gallery and Delurk Gallery.