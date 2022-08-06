Arts Briefs

Concerts

Music Carolina SummerFest will celebrate its 15th season with concerts from through Sept. 1 in locations around Winston-Salem.

Upcoming concerts include:

7-7:30 p.m. Aug. 7: Jazz With Words — Diana Tuffin, vocalist, at Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St., Winston-Salem. Jazz songs including, “Is That Jazz” by Gil Scott-Heron, “Lush Life” by Billy Strayhorn and more. Poet Spencer Aubrey will add an interlude between songs. Diana Tuffin, vocals; Matt Kendrick, bass; Kassem Williams, drums; Michael Kinchen, saxophone; Federico Pivetta, piano; and Spencer Aubrey, poetry. $26 general admission at musiccarolina.org.

7:30 p.m. Aug. 9: Lorena Guillén Tango Ensemble at Reynolds Place Theatre at Milton Rhodes Center, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Soulful arrangements of Argentine tango standards and original pan-Latin fusion compositions. Lorena Guillén, voice and artistic director; Alejandro Rutty, piano and bass; Jacqui Carrasco, violin; Guy Capuzzo, guitar; Adam Ricci, piano; Erik Schmidt, percussion. $26 general admission at musiccarolina.org.

11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Aug. 11: Summer Dances at SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. Choreographers Elizabeth Clendinning, Janice Lancaster and Monet Beatty with musicians including violinist Ruth Kelly, a jazz trio with bassist Matt Kendrick, drummer Kassem Williams and saxophonist Michael Kinchen, as well as the music ensemble Gamelan Giri Murti, featuring traditional music for Balinese gamelan and a new composition by K.C. Pyle, directed by Elizabeth Clendinning. Produced by Christina Soriano. $26 general admission at musiccarolina.org.

7:30 p.m. Aug. 13: Bossa Nova with Martha Bassett’s Quarteto Brasil at Milton Rhodes Center, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Martha Bassett, Russell Kelly and friends performing Brazilian bossa nova from the ‘50s and ‘60s with the history and translations of songs sung in Portuguese accompanied by two guitars. Martha Bassett, guitar/vocals; Russell Kelly, guitar; Brevan Hampden, percussion; and Reagan Mitchell, saxophone/flute. $26 general admission at music carolina.org.

7:30 p.m. Aug. 14: The Piedmont Jazz Composers Collective at Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St., Winston-Salem. Featuring the original compositions of five local jazz musicians, arranged for jazz quintet with Matt Kendrick, bass; Federico Pivetta, piano; Michael Kinchen, saxophone; Cameron MacManus, trombone; and Kassem Williams, drums. $26 general admission at musiccarolina.org.

Theater

Stained Glass Playhouse will present “Godspell” at 4401 Indiana Ave. in Winston-Salem. In “Godspell,” a small group of people help Jesus Christ tell parables by using games, storytelling techniques and hefty doses of comic timing. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus’ messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life.

Performances will be at 8 p.m. Aug. 12-13; and 3 p.m. Aug. 7 and 14. Tickets are $17 for adults, $14 for seniors and teachers and $12 for students at stainedglassplayhouse.org/godspell.

Outdoor concerts

Summer outdoor concerts will continue with:

6 p.m. Aug. 7: doby (funk/soul) at MUSEP at Keeley Park, 4100 Keeley Road. Food trucks Slush Rush and Hot Diggity Dog. Free, donations accepted. Food trucks on-site. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. greensboro-nc.gov/MUSEP, facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro.

11:30 a.m. Aug. 12: Gregory Musgrove (blues) at Tunes @ Noon at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring or buy lunch. Food trucks on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

6:30 p.m. Aug. 12: Marcus Anderson with Titus Gant opening at Downtown Jazz Series at Corpening Plaza, 237 W. First St., Winston-Salem. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.

7 p.m. Aug. 12: Radio Revolver (rock) with food by Big Cheese (burgers and more) at Friday Flavors at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10. Rain or shine. Bring chairs or reserve a table at 336-644-9908. Wine, beer, food for sale. No outside food or alcohol. No pets. 336-644-9908, stonefieldcellars.com.

7 p.m. Aug. 13: Casey Noel (singer/songwriter) at Saturday City Sunsets at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Free. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. Food trucks, brewery, crafts vendors on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

7 p.m. Aug. 13: Tupelo Crush (rock, alt-country) at Summer on Liberty at the intersection of Sixth and Liberty streets, Winston-Salem. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.

6 p.m. Aug. 13: 80z Nation (‘80s pop) at Oak Ridge’s Music in the Park, 6231 Lisa Drive in Oak Ridge. Free, donations accepted. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. Food, drinks for sale. No alcohol. oakridge nc.com.

6:30 p.m. Aug. 14: Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road at Arts Splash at GTCC Amphitheater, 901 S. Main St., High Point. Free. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, picnic dinners. No alcohol. 336-889-ARTS (2787), highpointarts.org.

6 p.m. Aug. 14: West End Mambo (salsa) at MUSEP at White Oak Amphitheater, 2411 W. Gate City Blvd. Concessions available on-site. Free, donations accepted. Food trucks on-site. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. greensboro-nc.gov/MUSEP, facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro.

Exhibit

The National Black Theatre Festival ends today, but “Black Theatre Royalty: Portraits from the Hattiloo Theatre Collection” will be open through Aug. 27.

Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is hosting the exhibit in collaboration with the theater festival at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.

The exhibition celebrates actors, writers, directors and producers who have defined the world of Black Theatre. A portrait of festival founder Larry Leon Hamlin and National Black Theatre Festival’s Executive Producer Emeritus Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin, is also on display.

Author event

Winston-Salem Writers and Bookmarks will present author readings at the 4 on 4th event at 7 p.m. Aug. 17 at 634 W. Fourth St. #110, Winston-Salem.

The theme for August is “stories from the South.”

This free in-person event offers a chance to meet local authors Michael A. Almond, who will read from “The Tannery”; Patti Meredith reading from “South of Heaven”; Cameron MacKenzie reading from “River Weather”; and Tom Patterson reading from “The Tom Patterson Years: Cultural Adventures of a Fledgling Scribe.”

Concert

Salem Band’s final summer concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at Salem Square, 649 S. Main St., Winston-Salem.

The Salem Band Alumni Concert will celebrate everyone who has been part of the historic band.

Music will include selections from “The Sound of Music,” big bands, soloists Mignon Dobbins and Jeff Whitsett and “1812 Overture.”

The concert is free. Bring blankets or chairs. Food vendors will be on-site.

The rain date is Aug. 12.

Established in 1771, Salem Band is the oldest, continuous mixed wind ensemble in the nation. Eileen Young is the music director.