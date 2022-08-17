Arts Briefs

Film series

Reynolda House Museum of American Art has announced the lineup for the 2022 season of Cinema Under the Stars.

The films have been curated by Aperture Cinema with Reynolda’s fall exhibition, “Chrome Dreams and Infinite Reflections: American Photorealism,” as inspiration.

The schedule will be:

Aug. 19: Spike Lee’s semi-autobiographical “Crooklyn”

Sept. 2: The 1960 rom-com “The Apartment” with Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine

Sept. 14: Oscar winner for Best Picture “La La Land” with Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

Beer and wine will be for sale at 7:30 p.m., and the movie will begin at sunset about 8:30 p.m. Guests should bring blankets or chairs. In case of rain, the screening will move indoors with limited seating.

Concert series

Music Carolina SummerFest is celebrating its 15th season with concerts through Sept. 1 in locations around Winston-Salem.

Artistic directors Joe Mount and Matt Kendrick announced this year’s schedule, which will feature more than 60 musicians, as well as seven dancers and two poets.

7:30 p.m. Aug. 19: The Warp Trio at Reynolds Place Theatre at Milton Rhodes Center, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. The New York-based Warp Trio will present “Black Voices,” a multidisciplinary performance that integrates classical, jazz, hip-hop and spoken word by African American artists.

3 p.m. Aug. 20: “Peter and the Wolf: A Free Family Concert” at SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. The classic tale in its chamber music version and up-close to the musicians.

Outdoor concerts

Summer outdoor concerts will continue with:

7 p.m. Aug. 19: Gipsy Danger (folk-rock) with food by Saucey Chick (gourmet sauced food) at Friday Flavors at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10. Rain or shine. Bring chairs or reserve a table at 336-644-9908. Wine, beer, food for sale. No outside food or alcohol. No pets. 336-644-9908, stonefieldcellars.com.

7 p.m. Aug. 20: Mike Wawa & Geigespazz (electronic) at Saturday City Sunsets at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Free. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. Food trucks, brewery, crafts vendors on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

7 p.m. Aug. 20: Karon Click & The Hot Licks (jump swing, upbeat blues) at Summer on Liberty at the intersection of Sixth and Liberty streets, Winston-Salem. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.

6 p.m. Aug. 20: The Holiday Band (Southern soul, beach, classic rock) with a food truck and Kona Ice at Music-in-the-Park at Summerfield Community Park Amphitheatre, 5404 Centerfield Road, Summerfield. summerfieldnc.gov.

6 p.m. Aug. 21: Knights of Soul (funk/R&B) at MUSEP at Barber Park, 1500 Barber Park Drive, Greensboro. Food trucks: Scoop Zone and Sweet’s Turkey BBQ and Catering. Free, donations accepted. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. greensboro-nc.gov/MUSEP, facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro.