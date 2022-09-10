Arts Briefs

Concert

Country legend Alan Jackson will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, as part of his Last Call: One More for the Road tour.

Jackson is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame and has sold more than 50 million albums worldwide.

Tickets start at $30.50 at ticketmaster.com.

Cultural event

The Guilford Native American Association will host its 45th annual Pow Wow at Greensboro Country Park, 3802 Jaycee Park Drive in Greensboro.

The event will feature dancing, singing, drumming, a marketplace, traditional food, competitions and more.

The event will be 5-10 p.m. Sept. 16; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 17; and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 18.

Bring chairs or blankets.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and children ages 7 to 12 and free for children 6 and younger. Three-day passes are $25 for adults and $15 for seniors and children ages 7 to 12.

Broadway show

The Broadway Series will continue with “Mean Girls” at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13-15; 8 p.m. Sept. 16-17; 2 p.m. Sept. 17; and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18.

Tickets start at $29 at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will present “The 39 Steps” at Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St. in Winston-Salem.

Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python, and you’ll have a fast-paced whodunit, packed with laughs, featuring more than 150 characters played by a cast of four.

Dashing Londoner Richard Hannay, trapped in a boring life, encounters a woman who claims to be a spy. When she is murdered, Hannay finds himself entangled in a nationwide manhunt, pursued by a mysterious organization called “The 39 Steps.”

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15-17 and 2 p.m. Sept. 17-18. Tickets are $14 to $28 for adults, with discounts for students, seniors and groups of 10 or more. For more information, call 336-725-4001 or visit LTofWS.org.

The play runs about two hours, including a 15-minute intermission. It is recommended for ages 11 and older.

Cultural event

“Hispanic League 30th Anniversary Exhibition: Celebrating Our Legacy, Igniting Our Future” will be on display through Oct. 29 at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts main gallery, 251 N. Spruce St. in Winston-Sale.

The exhibition commemorates Hispanic League’s 30 years of service in the Piedmont Triad and across North Carolina, kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15) and showcases the talent and inspiration of local artists of Latin American and Hispanic heritage.

For more information, visit intothearts.org or hispanicleague.org.

Exhibit

Artworks Gallery will present two new exhibitions through Oct. 1 at 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem.

“A Leg to Stand On” is a new series of work by Jessica Tefft, and “The Forest” is a continued series of work by Wendell Myers.

Tefft’s new work looks at how tragedy and trauma can transform us. Tefft examines the idea of tragedy, loss and resiliency through collages and augmented reality.

Myers continues his series of trees and thickets of untended brush inspired by the time he and his late wife, Pam, spent in Poland over the past 15 years. Myers layers saturated color to produce an active surface with visual depth and detail.

Gallery hours are 11-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

Film series

Reynolda House Museum of American Art will wrap up its 2022 season of Cinema Under the Stars on Sept. 14.

The films were curated by Aperture Cinema with Reynolda’s fall exhibition, “Chrome Dreams and Infinite Reflections: American Photorealism,” as inspiration.

The last film will be:

Sept. 14: Oscar winner for Best Picture “La La Land” with Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

Beer and wine will be for sale at 7:30 p.m., and the movie will begin at sunset about 8:30 p.m. Guests should bring blankets or chairs. In case of rain, the screening will move indoors with limited seating.

Fair

The annual Central Carolina Fair will be from Sept. 9-18 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro.

The fair will feature rides, carnival food, games and attractions for all ages.

Hours will be 1-11 p.m. Sept. 11; 5-10 p.m. Sept. 14; 5-10 p.m. Sept. 15; 5-11 p.m. Sept. 16; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 17; and noon-9 p.m. Sept. 18.

Admission is $6. Children under 42 inches tall, seniors, college students and military are free with ID. Admission from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. Sept. 14 and 15 is $1, with $1 rides, select food items and parking.

Concert

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 21 at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., Winston-Salem.

“Dragons” is the latest studio album from Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors and is the most collaborative to date, featuring Lori McKenna, Natalie Hemby and The Lone Bellow.

The band has performed on TV shows, including “CBS Saturday Morning,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and has been featured by NPR, Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, Billboard, CMT and is an Emmy Award-winner with music in over 75 TV shows.

The band has appeared at Bonnaroo, Americana Fest, Stagecoach, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass and others, while sharing stages with legendary artists such as Willie Nelson, John Hiatt and The Avett Brothers.

Special guests will be The National Parks.

Tickets start at $21 at theramkat.com.