Arts Briefs

Exhibit

A new exhibit, “Paul Bright: Matter of Style,” will open July 14 at Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem.

The display spans 10 years of Bright’s work and explores collage as an approach to art-making with works created from found materials in paper, books, video, sound and performance.

A free opening reception will be from 5 to 8 p.m. July 14 with an artist-led gallery tour at 6 p.m.

Bright was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and lives in Winston-Salem.

“The scale and breadth of the presentation of ‘Matter of Style’ is a rare opportunity for an artist; it’s my first comprehensive one with this span of work,” said Paul Bright. “What’s exciting for me, and hopefully engaging for viewers, is that the exhibition is not just about encountering a carefully selected group of works in a gallery setting. It’s about experiencing the entire spectrum of my interconnected work and projects in one place, so that the viewer can experience them individually and as a whole.”

Juried Art Show

Yadkin Arts Council will host an opening reception at 7 p.m. July 15 for its annual Juried Art Show in Welborn Gallery & Red Wall Gallery, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.

The reception will include wine and beer, light hors d’oeuvres, an award ceremony and a meet and greet with the artists.

The exhibition celebrates some of the finest creativity in North Carolina. Eligibility for entry is open to 2-D and 3-D Fine Art artists who are at least 18 years old and live in North Carolina. There will be $3,500 in combined prizes awarded to the best artists, including first place, second place, third place, six honorable mentions and a People’s Choice Award.

An invitation to participate in the People’s Choice award will be on Facebook starting July 18 and will run through July 31.

The exhibit will run through Sept. 2.

Film grant

OUT at the Movies, Winston Salem’s International LGBTQIA+ Film Festival, has announced its inaugural Emerging Artist Film Grant.

This grant is intended to supplement the budget for an emerging LGBTQIA+ filmmaker in the creation of a film.

The winner will receive $5,000, along with access to a group of mentors from various disciplines within the film production world.

The winner will also get an all-access pass to attend the 2022 OATM Film Festival, which will take place September 29—October 2.

The first and second runners-up will also gain access to the mentorship, as well as passes to the 2022 OATM Film Festival.

All three winners will be given the chance to screen their finished films at the 2023 OUT at the Movies International Film Festival.

Applications will be accepted from any filmmaker or filmmaking team with a project that focuses on sharing the queer experience in documentary or narrative form.

OUT at the Movies works to share diverse experiences through film and build community in the process. OUT at the Movies will also award its annual scholarship to a queer student in the UNCSA School of Filmmaking.

New exhibit

Artworks Gallery will present a new exhibit, “Organic Impressions,” through July 30 at 564 N. Trade St. in Winston-Salem, featuring work by Seth Moskowitz and Mona Wu.

An artist reception will be from 2 to 4 p.m. July 10.

Moskowitz is a Winston-Salem-based artist who creates and combines photographic images into artwork that rarely resembles photography or the images that they incorporate. He describes the creation of his work as “an escape from the verbal cacophony of the workaday world — a way to enter a peaceful, magical place that is literally, beyond words.” His artwork focuses on nature and nudes and combinations of both.

A native of China, Mona Wu immigrated to the U.S. in 1970. She studied Chinese painting and calligraphy in Hong Kong then received her bachelor of arts in art history from Salem College in 1996. She also studied printmaking at Wake Forest University from 1997-2014. Wu has taught classes and workshops in Chinese art and printmaking at Salem Community College, Reynolda House of American Art and Sawtooth School of Visual Art. Wu presents a series of monotype prints featuring fall and winter foliage in their natural forms but have been transformed into an expressive collage work by manipulations in the printing process. This exhibition is free and open to the public.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Call 336-723-5890 or visit Artworks-Gallery.org.

New exhibit

The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) will host “Will Wilson: Connecting the Dots,” a mid-career retrospective of the Diné (Navajo) photographer and community engagement artist, through Dec. 11 in the Main Gallery at 750 Marguerite Drive in Winston-Salem.

A prolific artist with a wide range of technical experience, Wilson presents an artistic vision that is experimental in technique and approach. His works use cutting-edge technologies alongside historical photographic processes, including augmented reality, drone photography and tintypes.

This exhibition showcases photography and sculpture from three significant bodies of work created over the past two decades, addressing topics such as environmental justice, institutional racism and Indigenous futurism.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Outdoor concerts

Summer outdoor concerts will continue with:

6 p.m. July 10: Sunqueen Kelcey and the Soular Flares (soul/rock) at MUSEP at Latham Park, W. Wendover Ave. at Latham and Cridland Roads. Food trucks: Scoop Zone and Sweet’s Turkey BBQ and Catering. Free, donations accepted. Food trucks on-site. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. greensboro-nc.gov/MUSEP, facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro.

7 p.m. July 15: Second Glance Band (rock, country, blues) with food by Big Cheese (burgers and more) at Friday Flavors at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10. Rain or shine. Bring chairs or reserve a table at 336-644-9908. Wine, beer, food for sale. No outside food or alcohol. No pets. 336-644-9908, stonefieldcellars.com.

7 p.m. July 16: The Grand Ole Uproar (rock, Americana, hippie-tonk) at Saturday City Sunsets at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Free. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. Food trucks, brewery, crafts vendors on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

7 p.m. July 16: Withdrew (rock) at Summer on Liberty at the intersection of Sixth and Liberty streets, Winston-Salem. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.6 p.m. July 16: The Castaways (beach, country, Top 40, Southern rock) with Taco Bros Food Truck and Kona Ice at Music-in-the-Park at Summerfield Community Park Amphitheatre, 5404 Centerfield Road, Summerfield. summerfieldnc.gov.

6 p.m. July 17: The Beauty Operators (blues/indie/rock) at MUSEP at Guilford College, 5800 W. Friendly Ave. Food trucks: Scoop Zone and Taqueria El Azteca. Free, donations accepted. Food trucks on-site. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. greensboro-nc.gov/MUSEP, facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro.