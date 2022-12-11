Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County announces Arts and Cultural Grants for the community

Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County has announced its first wave of fiscal year 2023 community grants totaling more than $769,934. These community grants include Organizational Support Grants to 13 arts partners, Arts Event Sponsorship Grants to 24 awardees and Wells Fargo Arts-In-Education Grants to 17 awardees. This allocation does not include community grants, such as Artist Support Grants and other services, which will be announced over the coming months.

“Thanks to the generosity of our community, we were able to surpass our annual fundraising goal by raising a total of $2.6 million in fiscal year 2022,” said Chase Law, president and CEO of Arts Council. “With these funds, we are able to make grants for the community, maintain our active campus which serve hundreds of organizations annually and develop community programming.”

Organizational Support Grants provide general operating support to arts and cultural organizations based in and servicing Forsyth County residents that meet high standards in their organizational management, artistic programming and community engagement. Annually, these organizations reach over 800,000 people through their arts programs. This program is supported in part by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Fiscal Year 2023 Organizational Support Grant awardees are:

Authoring Action: $20,000

Bookmarks: $15,000

N.C. Black Repertory Company: $74,000

Piedmont Craftsmen: $30,000

Piedmont Opera: $30,000

Piedmont Wind Symphony: $15,000

RiverRun International Film Festival: $35,000

Sawtooth School for Visual Art (facility subsidy): $93,934

Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art: $45,000

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: $74,000

Winston-Salem Delta Fine Arts: $15,000

Winston-Salem Festival Ballet: $15,000

Winston-Salem Symphony: $74,000

Total awards: $535,934

Arts Event Sponsorship Grants support and promote arts-focused events and programs that take place within Forsyth County for the community-at-large. Examples of events or programs may include concerts, exhibitions, festivals, parades, performances, celebrations of local artists, ethnic identity, social or cultural specific traditions with clear arts connections such as music, spoken word, or visual arts and similar activities. The arts must be the central focus of the event or program. Projects must be accessible to the public and show community impact.

Fiscal Year 2023 Arts Event Sponsorship Grant awardees are:

40+ Stage Theatre Company: $2,000

Aperture Cinema: $10,000

Ardmore Art Walk: $3,000

Associated Artists: $2,500

Camel City Playhouse: $10,000

Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership: $7,500

The Enrichment Center: $6,000

Heart of the Triad Choral Society: $2,000

Kaleideum: $2,000

Kernersville Little Theatre: $5,000

Körner’s Folly: $3,500

Moravian Music Foundation: $3,000

MUSE Metal Mavens: $5,000

Music Carolina: $6,000

N.C. Brass Band: $1,500

One Love Festival: $8,500

Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden: $2,000

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: $25,000

Salem Band: $500

Simon’s Community Garden: $3,000

Spring Theatre: $2,000

Triad Cultural Arts: $10,000

Triad Pride Performing Arts: $3,500

Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance: $10,000

Total awards: $133,500

Wells Fargo Arts-In-Education Grants connect artists and arts organizations with elementary, middle and high school students by funding programs designed to awaken their intellectual and creative curiosity.

Some funding is available for artists to conduct programs in private and charter schools.

Additional support is provided by Flow Automotive Companies, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School System and the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Arts Council is the largest funder of arts education in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School System.

Fiscal Year 2023 Wells Fargo Arts-In-Education Grant awardees are:

Angel Fant: $2,212

Bookmarks: $8,000

Carolina Music Ways: $8,100

Diane Faison: $3,600

Forrest Munden: $5,000

Karl Kassner: $5,000

Mark Donnell: $4,500

Music Carolina: $4,750

N.C. Brass Band: $1,250

Piedmont Craftsmen: $15,000

Shared Radiance: $1,400

Spring Theatre: $1,500

Tam Tam Mandigue: $10,000

UNCSA Foundation: $2,000

Winston-Salem Symphony: $9,000

Winston-Salem Festival Ballet: $5,000

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Professional Development: $13,688

Total awards: $100,000

