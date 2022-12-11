Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County announces Arts and Cultural Grants for the community

Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County has announced its first wave of fiscal year 2023 community grants totaling more than $769,934. These community grants include Organizational Support Grants to 13 arts partners, Arts Event Sponsorship Grants to 24 awardees and Wells Fargo Arts-In-Education Grants to 17 awardees. This allocation does not include community grants, such as Artist Support Grants and other services, which will be announced over the coming months.
“Thanks to the generosity of our community, we were able to surpass our annual fundraising goal by raising a total of $2.6 million in fiscal year 2022,” said Chase Law, president and CEO of Arts Council. “With these funds, we are able to make grants for the community, maintain our active campus which serve hundreds of organizations annually and develop community programming.”
Organizational Support Grants provide general operating support to arts and cultural organizations based in and servicing Forsyth County residents that meet high standards in their organizational management, artistic programming and community engagement. Annually, these organizations reach over 800,000 people through their arts programs. This program is supported in part by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
Fiscal Year 2023 Organizational Support Grant awardees are:
- Authoring Action: $20,000
- Bookmarks: $15,000
- N.C. Black Repertory Company: $74,000
- Piedmont Craftsmen: $30,000
- Piedmont Opera: $30,000
- Piedmont Wind Symphony: $15,000
- RiverRun International Film Festival: $35,000
- Sawtooth School for Visual Art (facility subsidy): $93,934
- Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art: $45,000
- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: $74,000
- Winston-Salem Delta Fine Arts: $15,000
- Winston-Salem Festival Ballet: $15,000
- Winston-Salem Symphony: $74,000
Total awards: $535,934
Arts Event Sponsorship Grants support and promote arts-focused events and programs that take place within Forsyth County for the community-at-large. Examples of events or programs may include concerts, exhibitions, festivals, parades, performances, celebrations of local artists, ethnic identity, social or cultural specific traditions with clear arts connections such as music, spoken word, or visual arts and similar activities. The arts must be the central focus of the event or program. Projects must be accessible to the public and show community impact.
Fiscal Year 2023 Arts Event Sponsorship Grant awardees are:
- 40+ Stage Theatre Company: $2,000
- Aperture Cinema: $10,000
- Ardmore Art Walk: $3,000
- Associated Artists: $2,500
- Camel City Playhouse: $10,000
- Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership: $7,500
- The Enrichment Center: $6,000
- Heart of the Triad Choral Society: $2,000
- Kaleideum: $2,000
- Kernersville Little Theatre: $5,000
- Körner’s Folly: $3,500
- Moravian Music Foundation: $3,000
- MUSE Metal Mavens: $5,000
- Music Carolina: $6,000
- N.C. Brass Band: $1,500
- One Love Festival: $8,500
- Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden: $2,000
- Reynolda House Museum of American Art: $25,000
- Salem Band: $500
- Simon’s Community Garden: $3,000
- Spring Theatre: $2,000
- Triad Cultural Arts: $10,000
- Triad Pride Performing Arts: $3,500
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance: $10,000
Total awards: $133,500
Wells Fargo Arts-In-Education Grants connect artists and arts organizations with elementary, middle and high school students by funding programs designed to awaken their intellectual and creative curiosity.
Some funding is available for artists to conduct programs in private and charter schools.
Additional support is provided by Flow Automotive Companies, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School System and the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Arts Council is the largest funder of arts education in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School System.
Fiscal Year 2023 Wells Fargo Arts-In-Education Grant awardees are:
- Angel Fant: $2,212
- Bookmarks: $8,000
- Carolina Music Ways: $8,100
- Diane Faison: $3,600
- Forrest Munden: $5,000
- Karl Kassner: $5,000
- Mark Donnell: $4,500
- Music Carolina: $4,750
- N.C. Brass Band: $1,250
- Piedmont Craftsmen: $15,000
- Shared Radiance: $1,400
- Spring Theatre: $1,500
- Tam Tam Mandigue: $10,000
- UNCSA Foundation: $2,000
- Winston-Salem Symphony: $9,000
- Winston-Salem Festival Ballet: $5,000
- Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Professional Development: $13,688
Total awards: $100,000
Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. The arts council’s goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain the arts and cultural offerings throughout our region, ultimately bringing our community together and making it a great place to live, work and play.