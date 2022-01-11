Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County to host “Women in the Arts” Exhibition

CELEBRATION TIME: “Women in the Arts,” an alumnae exhibition will be on display Jan. 14-March 26 in the Main Gallery of Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Exhibition viewing hours will be 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. An artist reception will be 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 4 in the Main Gallery. The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is hosting of the exhibit that is curated by local photographer and printmaker Kimberly Varnadoe. The exhibit will feature women in the arts as part Salem Academy and College’s 250th anniversary and its upcoming Community Day. The March 26 Community Day will welcome visitors to campus for a day and showcase how academics, athletics, fine arts and civic engagement impacts the Winston-Salem community and beyond. About 40 women will participate in the exhibition. Visit intothearts.org.