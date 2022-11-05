Arts Council starts monthly program series called The Lab: An Experimental Space for Underground Art

The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County has started a new program focused on serving underground and emerging artists.

The Lab: An Experimental Space for Underground Art will hold its first event Nov. 7 in the parking garage at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts in downtown Winston-Salem. This monthly series will be curated by DOSE Artist Collective, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization based in Winston-Salem.

The arts council stated that the parking garage is an unconventional setting that will provide “a unique space for artists to perform outside of traditional theater venues, inviting creative risk-taking and experimentation in a safe and controlled environment.”

“Experimental programing like The Lab is exactly what we need to be doing to elevate new and innovative artists in our community,” said Chase Law, president and chief executive of Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County. “Activating unconventional spaces like our garage as a space for artmaking takes our campus to the next level.”

Nine artists — some as individuals and others as groups — will perform in the inaugural event, including spoken-word performer Lové Skylar, dancer Amaya Burnett and musician Sam Salmeron.

“All the money from the donations for the night will be distributed between each of the artists,” said Taja Seafus, founder and president of DOSE Artist Collective.

The Lab event in December is expected to have some visual artists.

Lové Skylar, whose real name is Lové Lemon, is also an artist advocate, actress and preacher.

Lemon said that Winston- Salem is the city of arts and innovation and has a lot of different art spaces that typically feature the same type of art.

She said some of these spaces “don’t single out, ‘this is a person of color,’ or ‘this is an indigenous artist,’ or ‘this is a LGBTQ+ artist.’”

“I believe that The Lab is going to create that space, and I’m really excited about that as an individual who is black, a woman and queer,” Lemon said.

A welcoming space

Corinne Bass, director of theater operations and programming for the arts council, has been working for the organization for just over a year.

“In August, my job pivoted a little bit,” Bass said. “I was charged with developing some new arts council-produced programming to help us meet our goals of bringing new audiences into the space, diversifying the programming that we’re providing for our community of audiences and increasing revenue for our building because all of the money that we make in ticket sales goes into helping us keep our building open to provide spaces and services for arts groups.”

The Lab is just one part of the art council’s new programs.

The monthly series is free for artists to participate as performers. As part of a selection process, they can fill out a form that is linked on the art council’s website and ticket page.

“The idea here is artists from under-represented communities, artists who are new to their arts careers or trying out new media can bring something that they’re working on,” Bass said. “It doesn’t have to be a finished project. It can be a poem that they’re reading. It can be a scene from a play or a song. (They can) share it with a supportive audience of their peers.”

A project like The Lab is something Bass has wanted to produce in Winston-Salem for years.

She grew up in Winston-Salem then lived in Chicago for 10 years where she was what she calls a theater-maker. She worked in theater administration, was a set designer and did some performance arts events.

“I got to participate in and witness one of the amazing collaborative and creative spaces, so I feel really lucky to be in a place now where I’m kind of borrowing the ideas that I’ve seen work so well in other cities and other communities and tailoring them to fit Winston-Salem,” she said.

She expects The Lab program to reach artists in the community who are not familiar with what the arts council does and the kind of support it can provide to them.

“This kind of space that we’re creating with DOSE and with Taja, I think, is going to be a welcoming space for multidisciplinary artists that dabble in all sorts of things,” Bass said.

DOSE

Seafus formed DOSE Artist Collective in August 2022.

The organization’s mission is to provide opportunities for artists to experiment, collaborate and share work with the community — in the form of affordable housing, studio and gallery space. Its vision is to support creative endeavors in the community.

Seafus graduated from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts in 2019 with a bachelor of fine arts degree in design and production.

“During her time at school, Seafus created outside-the-box designs and challenged traditional ways of experiencing theater through abstract and immersive design,” the arts council stated in a press release. “Now, as a creative entrepreneur, she strives to provide safe spaces for LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC (Black, indigenous and people of color) creatives and support local artists.”

She is also the owner of The InBetween LLC, an immersive experience company in Winston-Salem.

“It’s important for people who are starting their creative careers to have an outlet to experiment and try something new, without the pressure of it having to be perfect,” Seafus said in a statement.

In an interview, Seafus said it blew her mind when Bass came to her with the idea for The Lab, and they began collaborating.

She said there are always setbacks for new businesses.

“Either it’s money or it’s space,” Seafus said. “But to have support from Arts Council to finally have a consistent space to create art and build that community that’s needed is extremely helpful and very exciting.”

More events

On Nov. 17, the arts council will kick-off a local music series called Amplify, offering one concert a month.

“That will be highlighting musicians of various genres from Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, and maybe some bigger acts from in the state, but we’re really focused on giving local musicians a platform to get paid,” Bass said.

The concerts will primarily be at Reynolds Place Theatre, also on the arts council campus.

“We’ve got a couple of other exciting things that will come later in the year,” Bass said.