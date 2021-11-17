ART OVER THE HOLIDAYS: The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host “There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays: A Holiday Exhibit and Art Sale” through Dec. 31 in the Main Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts at 251 N. Spruce St. in downtown Winston-Salem. The event, which will feature artists from Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, will offer a mix of media, including art on canvas, handmade jewelry and accessories, leather goods, woodworking crafts and fiber arts. A sip and shop reception will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 9 with featured exhibition artists and an interactive living room set provided by The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem. Art can be bought and taken on the same day. The exhibition will also include works by Winston-Salem artist Robert King that highlight paintings and sculptures from his “Phenoumena and Earthwork” series. His artistic process is a dialogue between materials and memories inspired by the human form and solitude in nature. Visit intothearts.org.
Just In
Arts Council to Host holiday exhibit and art sale
Related to this story
Most Popular
More than 80 craft artists will showcase work produced by their own hands at the 2021 Piedmont Craftsmen’s Fair
Sarasota Art Museum will exhibit large-scale installation by Winston-Salem artist Danner Washburn Dec. 11-May 8 in Sarasota, Fla.
Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park opens Nov. 12. It's the Christmas event's 30th anniversary in Clemmons.
The 30th annual Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park at 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will open this Friday and run through Jan. 1.
At its new Sixth Street location, Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance will continue its 2021-22 season with more musical offerings through March.
Responding to the times: Weatherspoon’s 46th annual 'Art on Paper' features timely works, new takes on traditional drawing
Contemporary artists have a propensity for creatively responding to their times, so it’s no surprise that the 46th installment of the Weathers…
The University of North Carolina School of the Arts opens its latest production, the dark comedy “Heathers: The Musical,” in the Freedman Thea…
Robert Harling’s “Steel Magnolias,” a perennial favorite of theater companies, will be presented the next two weekends by Kernersville Little …
“I have something to tell you. This may be a little controversial. It may blow your minds, but I am, in fact, transgender," Annie Lowe tells audiences.